BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Mike Silver: Multiple Players, Including Jarvis Landry Shouted "Come Get Me!" at Cardinals Sideline

Pete Smith

According to Mike Silver of NFL Network, multiple members of the Cleveland Browns were shouting "Come get me!" at the Arizona Cardinals sideline, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Sunday. Landry had previously been asked about the reports regarding Odell Beckham's trade requests as reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, using the same phrase. 

Landry responded by saying he hadn't heard anything, believed Beckham wanted to be here. When he was pressed on where he thought these rumors came from, Landry said that was a question for the writers to answer.

It's possible that Landry and other players were openly revolting as the Browns were set to get demoralized by the Cardinals, but given the facts of the situation that led up to this, it seems more likely that Landry and these other unnamed players were doing this to tweak the media.

Given the state of the team and the nature of the loss, dropping them to a 6-8 record for the season, this won't go over well and now will force the team, notably head coach Freddie Kitchens and other players to now address this topic. It's just the latest distraction that makes the organization looks completely dysfunctional.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

On Coaching, Management and Ownership, the Collective Failure of the 2019 Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 season with the weight of expectations and lacked the necessary constitution to bear them. Blame rests at every level of the organization and now must look in the mirror and have an honest conversation about who they are.

Jay Glazer Stands By Beckham Reporting, Seems to Concede Reality of Situation

Pete Smith

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was given a chance to respond to Jarvis Landry's assertion that Odell Beckham was happy being a member of the Cleveland Browns. Glazer stood by his reporting that Beckham asked teams to come get him, that he's unhappy in Cleveland, but seems to conceded he doesn't have control of the situation.

Takeaways: Browns Defense Gashed, Jarvis Landry a non factor, Offensive Inconsistencies Show

BrandonLittle

The Browns were defeated by the Cardinals Sunday evening, sinking the ship. We take some stuff away from that game and talk about it here

Chandler Jones Latest Reminder of What Must Be Done This Offseason

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals this week, which features one of the NFL's best pass rushers in Chandler Jones. The Browns will have to find a way to slow him down to win and serves to remind what the team must address in the offseason, finding solutions at offensive tackle.

Recapturing Mayfield's Magic

Pete Smith

So much of the Cleveland Browns inability to meet their expectations can be traced to Baker Mayfield. Mayfield doesn't have the same magic he did in 2018 and as 2019 comes to a close, the team has to figure out how they can reclaim it to get the team on track for 2020.

As Schobert Awaits Contract, Dorsey Risks Defensive Overhaul

Pete Smith

Joe Schobert has said he hopes to continue his career with the Cleveland Browns, but still hasn't received a contract offer from general manager John Dorsey. Should Dorsey allow Schobert to get away, the middle of the team's defense would then need to be completely overhauled.

David Njoku Among Inactives for Browns agasinst Cardinals

Pete Smith

Tight end David Njoku is inactive as the Cleveland Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals. It's being called a coaching decision and there's speculation that it stems from an issue last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals as well as a poor week of practice.

Rapoport: Browns Management Supports Kitchens

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network came out with a report Sunday that the management of the Cleveland Browns continues to support Freddie Kitchens as the head coach of the team for 2020. While that is likely true, there is still likely more going on behind the scenes.

Jarvis Landry Weighs in on Reports Involving Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

In a press availability on Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver got to speak about the honor of being the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year before answering questions about the team and specifically Odell Beckham. Landry said "I think he wants to be here. I know he wants to be here."