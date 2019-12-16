Mike Silver: Multiple Players, Including Jarvis Landry Shouted "Come Get Me!" at Cardinals Sideline

According to Mike Silver of NFL Network, multiple members of the Cleveland Browns were shouting "Come get me!" at the Arizona Cardinals sideline, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Sunday. Landry had previously been asked about the reports regarding Odell Beckham's trade requests as reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, using the same phrase.

Landry responded by saying he hadn't heard anything, believed Beckham wanted to be here. When he was pressed on where he thought these rumors came from, Landry said that was a question for the writers to answer.

It's possible that Landry and other players were openly revolting as the Browns were set to get demoralized by the Cardinals, but given the facts of the situation that led up to this, it seems more likely that Landry and these other unnamed players were doing this to tweak the media.

Given the state of the team and the nature of the loss, dropping them to a 6-8 record for the season, this won't go over well and now will force the team, notably head coach Freddie Kitchens and other players to now address this topic. It's just the latest distraction that makes the organization looks completely dysfunctional.