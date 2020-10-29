Myles Garrett Named AFC Defensive of the Month

Myles Garrett has been dominant this season and the Cleveland Browns pass rusher was recognized for it, earning the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

In all, Garrett recorded six sacks, two of which were strip sacks that resulted in turnovers, including against Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. Against the Indianapolis Colts, Garrett's pressure was able to draw the penalty against Philip Rivers in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Garrett was also able to sack Ben Roethlisberger in what was unfortunately a one-sided affair with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns were able to win the other three games and have won every game that Garrett has caused the quarterback to turnover the ball, including all three victories in October. Beyond the safety, his pressure caused a Sheldrick Redwine interception that helped seal the victory against the Colts.

Garrett is making a persuasive case for the Defensive Player of the Year Award and his dominant October was not only impressive in terms of his production, leading the league in sacks and generating five turnovers individually, but in what it was able to do for the Browns in the standings.

The Browns sit at 5-2 for the season and no one has done more to contribute than Garrett.

The Browns have not had a player awarded Defensive Player of the Month since 2011 when D'Qwell Jackson achieved it for September. Jamie Gillan was able to be named the Special Teams Player of the Month for September of the 2019 season, his first season in the NFL.