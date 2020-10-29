SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Myles Garrett Named AFC Defensive of the Month

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett has been dominant this season and the Cleveland Browns pass rusher was recognized for it, earning the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

In all, Garrett recorded six sacks, two of which were strip sacks that resulted in turnovers, including against Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. Against the Indianapolis Colts, Garrett's pressure was able to draw the penalty against Philip Rivers in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Garrett was also able to sack Ben Roethlisberger in what was unfortunately a one-sided affair with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns were able to win the other three games and have won every game that Garrett has caused the quarterback to turnover the ball, including all three victories in October. Beyond the safety, his pressure caused a Sheldrick Redwine interception that helped seal the victory against the Colts.

Garrett is making a persuasive case for the Defensive Player of the Year Award and his dominant October was not only impressive in terms of his production, leading the league in sacks and generating five turnovers individually, but in what it was able to do for the Browns in the standings.

The Browns sit at 5-2 for the season and no one has done more to contribute than Garrett.

The Browns have not had a player awarded Defensive Player of the Month since 2011 when D'Qwell Jackson achieved it for September. Jamie Gillan was able to be named the Special Teams Player of the Month for September of the 2019 season, his first season in the NFL.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Claim LB Elijah Lee Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns put in a waiver claim for linebacker Elijah Lee. He has to pass through COVID protocols before he's on the active roster.

Pete Smith

Olivier Vernon Available Makes Plenty Of Sense For Cleveland Browns

Olivier Vernon is available in trade according to Albert Breer, it appears his days could be numbered, which makes sense.

BrandonLittle

by

Browns_Guy

How the Browns Beat the Raiders

The Cleveland Browns host a talented Las Vegas Raiders offense that is one of the more dangerous in the NFL this season. How they pull it off and win the game.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals for week seven. Check for live updates throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Browns, Raiders Defenses Both Stink, But Raiders Don't Have Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has a strong case for the Defensive Player of the Year Award despite the fact the Browns don't stop anyone and he look no further then the futility of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pete Smith

by

MattySolo

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Your tale of the tape for part two of the battle of Ohio. How to watch the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Austin Hooper Remains Out Along With Others, Myles Garrett Gets A Day Off

The Cleveland Browns are getting healthier it seems, but multiple key contributors still remain out.

BrandonLittle

Slippery Slope: If Mayfield Is Better Without Beckham, He's Not Browns Only Issue

In largely coincidental circumstances, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield played lights out against the Cincinnati Bengals after Odell Beckham went out with a knee injury, which has caused some to ask if Mayfield is better without Beckham.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Trade Deadline Strategy

As the trade deadline approaches, the Cleveland Browns are in a position to be aggressive with a general manager who is always looking for opportunities to make the team better, but the types of deals they are looking for are pretty specific.

Pete Smith

Browns Odell Beckham Taken to Locker Room, Ruled Out

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has gone to the locker room after appearing to injure his knee early in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pete Smith