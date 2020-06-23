BrownsDigest
Myles Garrett Shows Off His Inner Zion Williamson With This Dunk

BrandonLittle

Myles Garrett is simply a freak of nature when it comes to pure athleticism. Actually, it would be hard to find more than five players in the entire NFL that are more athletic, certainly none will be his size. To be that big and that fast, to go along with his vertical, it’s a rare mix.

Garrett shared a video to his Instagram story of him dunking a basketball and it was not just any regular dunk. The 6-foot-4 defensive end cleared a person at least six foot tall, with no push off. The impressive thing is, Garrett did this while weighing over 270 pounds and the guy standing multiple feet away from the hoop. Over the last couple years multiple videos have came out with Garrett throwing down ridiculous dunks, or even breaking a backboard. Take a look at the Zion Williamson of the NFL below. 

Normally chasing the quarterback, Garrett could have been ended up a basketball recruit if he had wanted. Just because of his size, athleticism and strength alone, coaches would have came calling and some probably did. Maybe a nice forward at the college level, so to speak. Cleveland fans are just happy that he decided to pursue football.

The Cleveland Browns probably much rather him do something much safer, but this shows his freakish athletic ability to say the least. Maybe soon he will be jumping over offensive lineman to chase down the quarterback, that may be a stretch, but put nothing past him. 

Daniel Snyder Uses Bobby Mitchell's Legacy To Distract, Delay Focus On Team's Racist Name

The Washington Redskins announced the removal of George Preston Marshall's name from RFK stadium, replacing it with Bobby Mitchell. Something that should've been done while Mitchell was alive is largely used in an attempt to avoid the reality that something has to be done about the team's name.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Baker Mayfield Among Athletes Trying To Save Julius Jones From Death Row

Julius Jones is on death row in Oklahoma for a crime he insists he did not commit. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is among a group of athletes connected to the state of Oklahoma trying to save his life.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Kareem Hunt Sums Up Feelings For Many Players In The NFL On 2020 Season: "Whatever It Takes."

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt had a conference call on Monday and expressed a sentiment that a lot of NFL players have when it comes to the 2020 season. Whatever it takes.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Kareem Hunt On Traffic Stop: "I Gotta Do Better"

Given the amount that's been going on in the world, it's easy to forget that in the not too distant past Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was pulled over and told the officer that he wouldn't pass a drug test on dash cam. Monday, he was asked about it.

Pete Smith

Larry Ogunjobi Shows Physical Improvement Heading Into His Final Season On Rookie Contract

Larry Ogunjobi went to instagram to show off physical improvements he has made this offseason.

BrandonLittle

by

Footballfan55

A Father's Career, A Family's Passion Became A Daughter's Dream

When Riley Hecklinski got her opportunity to chase her dreams being hired as a full-time assistant scout for the Cleveland Browns, she took a family's passion and a bond with a bond with her father with her.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield In The Pro Bowl This Season? Would It Mean That Much?

Conor Orr of TheMMQB wrote an article naming ten players that could make their first Pro Bowl this season and one of them was Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. But in a COVID-19 world, what does making the Pro Bowl mean?

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Browns Add Kathleen Wood To Scouting Department Per Report

As first reported by Eric Edholm of Yahoo! Sports, the Cleveland Browns have added Kathleen Wood to their scouting department as a full-time scout.

Pete Smith

Everson Griffen Could Be Better Option For Browns Over Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland has had interest in former Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. However, Everson Griffen could be a better option.

BrandonLittle

Webster Slaughter, Joshua Cribbs Named To Browns Legends Class of 2020

On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Webster Slaughter and Joshua Cribbs were being named to the 2020 Browns Legends class.

Pete Smith