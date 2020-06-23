Myles Garrett Shows Off His Inner Zion Williamson With This Dunk

Myles Garrett is simply a freak of nature when it comes to pure athleticism. Actually, it would be hard to find more than five players in the entire NFL that are more athletic, certainly none will be his size. To be that big and that fast, to go along with his vertical, it’s a rare mix.

Garrett shared a video to his Instagram story of him dunking a basketball and it was not just any regular dunk. The 6-foot-4 defensive end cleared a person at least six foot tall, with no push off. The impressive thing is, Garrett did this while weighing over 270 pounds and the guy standing multiple feet away from the hoop. Over the last couple years multiple videos have came out with Garrett throwing down ridiculous dunks, or even breaking a backboard. Take a look at the Zion Williamson of the NFL below.

Normally chasing the quarterback, Garrett could have been ended up a basketball recruit if he had wanted. Just because of his size, athleticism and strength alone, coaches would have came calling and some probably did. Maybe a nice forward at the college level, so to speak. Cleveland fans are just happy that he decided to pursue football.

The Cleveland Browns probably much rather him do something much safer, but this shows his freakish athletic ability to say the least. Maybe soon he will be jumping over offensive lineman to chase down the quarterback, that may be a stretch, but put nothing past him.