Myles Garrett Shows Off Ridiculous Explosion

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett posted a video showcasing his ridiculous explosive leaping ability in a training session.
Myles Garrett has recently suggested that his hometown Dallas Mavericks sign him as a big guard and decided to show off his immense explosive ability with a box jump of 58" to start off the month of March. They had initially called it 64" but he corrected himself.

An incredible amount of physical power necessary to move his body weight, the Cleveland Browns defensive end is showcasing part of why he has such a great first step off the line of scrimmage. Occasionally, he at least appears to be called for being offsides when he's just that quick off the line.

So the Browns have the best edge rusher in the league who looks like a young Charles Barkley with even more strength as a potential basketball player, even if it's only in pickup.

It's anyone's guess who would want to take a charge from Garrett who is not afraid to go down the lane and dunk over people.

Garrett has been enjoying his offseason with hard work and does this with a Jurassic Park shirt. Over the weekend, it was suggested that Garrett should get a cameo in a new Jurassic Park movie, which would be interesting.

The opportunities could range from being an enormous scientist just hanging out doing research to being one of the background dinosaurs just walking around the park.

Garrett is clearly over the injury he suffered in the playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming off his first trip to the playoffs and an All-Pro season, he is just 25 years old and is entering what will be the fifth year option of his rookie deal. It won't be until 2022 when he finally start cashing in on the contract extension he signed last year.

The Browns shouldn't have too much trouble finding someone who wants to play opposite of Garrett in free agency.

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
