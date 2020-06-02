A Disgusted Myles Garrett Offers Help To David McAtee's Family In Wake Of His Death At Hands Of Police

Myles Garrett has never been someone afraid to step up and act when he felt something was wrong. The Cleveland Browns defensive end has been vocal in discussing the unrest and riots, an advocate for police reform and justice for African Americans living in this country after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police. Now, seeing the ugly details out of Louisville, Garrett is stepping in and offering any help he can.

David McAtee owned a business in the West End of Louisville named YaYa's BBQ. He was a so-called job creator and a prominent member of the city. This weekend during the protests, McAtee was shot and killed by police, none of which had body cameras on at the time of the shooting. McAtee's body was left on the street for 12 hours.

The Chief of Police for Louisville, who was set to retire at the end of the month, has been fired by the mayor who admitted the body cameras were not on at the time. No arrests have been made at this point.

Garrett, learning the details of what is simply heartbreaking, has offered to take care of anything the family in a tweet. It's unclear if anyone has reached out to Garrett at this point.

Obviously, this isn't the first time Garrett has come to the aid of someone dealing with pain. It is, however, the most high profile. Normally, Garrett has been a man who does little things when opportunities arise, never looking for credit. It is brought up by other people who have either benefited from his help or witnessed his acts. But in situation that is challenging Americans to be better, it has brought out the best in a lot of a lot of people, Garrett included.