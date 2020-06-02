BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

A Disgusted Myles Garrett Offers Help To David McAtee's Family In Wake Of His Death At Hands Of Police

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett has never been someone afraid to step up and act when he felt something was wrong. The Cleveland Browns defensive end has been vocal in discussing the unrest and riots, an advocate for police reform and justice for African Americans living in this country after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police. Now, seeing the ugly details out of Louisville, Garrett is stepping in and offering any help he can.

David McAtee owned a business in the West End of Louisville named YaYa's BBQ. He was a so-called job creator and a prominent member of the city. This weekend during the protests, McAtee was shot and killed by police, none of which had body cameras on at the time of the shooting. McAtee's body was left on the street for 12 hours.

The Chief of Police for Louisville, who was set to retire at the end of the month, has been fired by the mayor who admitted the body cameras were not on at the time. No arrests have been made at this point.

Garrett, learning the details of what is simply heartbreaking, has offered to take care of anything the family in a tweet. It's unclear if anyone has reached out to Garrett at this point.

Obviously, this isn't the first time Garrett has come to the aid of someone dealing with pain. It is, however, the most high profile. Normally, Garrett has been a man who does little things when opportunities arise, never looking for credit. It is brought up by other people who have either benefited from his help or witnessed his acts. But in situation that is challenging Americans to be better, it has brought out the best in a lot of a lot of people, Garrett included.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colin Kaepernick Took A Knee So George Floyd Wouldn't

The death of George Floyd and the proceeding events that have taken place in Minneapolis touch on everything former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in an effort to protest.

Pete Smith

by

Hope2020

Albert Breer: Browns Front Office Blueprint Borrowed From Eagles

In his monday morning column for TheMMQB, Albert Breer provided some clarity on the Cleveland Browns front office structure and why it might explain some of the moves that have been made by general manager Andrew Berry.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Brady Quinn On Baker Mayfield: "He’s One Of The Most Accurate Passers Of Any Level That I’ve Ever Seen"

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn isn't shying away from his belief in Baker Mayfield. As he told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, he expects big things from Mayfield in 2020.

Pete Smith

Peter King's Power Rankings Suggest Browns Stink, Worse Than Last Year

In his Football Morning in America column, Peter King ranked the Cleveland Browns lower than they finished last year, based on draft position, which means that relative to the rest of the league, they got worse this offseason.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Joel Bitonio Addresses Race In Conference Call

Cleveland Browns All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio found himself being the team's ambassador to address race from the perspective of the locker room. The veteran did an admirable job answering questions and providing insight.

Pete Smith

Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr Among Cleveland Browns Speak Out On Institutional Racism

With the protests growing after the murder of George Floyd due to police brutality, athletes like Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr are beginning to voice their displeasure.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

David Njoku On Working Out In Austin: "Everyone Was Spot On Doing Great, Great Work, So It Got Me Really Excited"

Checking in with Nathan Zegura from Cleveland Browns Daily, tight end David Njoku about the opportunity he has this year, what he's been doing to train in South Florida and his role in the offense this coming year.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Statement On Institutional Racism Largely Good, But Missing A Few Things

The Cleveland Browns released a statement from ownership that addressed the issues that have been going on in America for the past week sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Pete Smith

J.C. Tretter Encourages NFL Players To Speak Out Against Racism, For Everyone To Listen

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter released a statement on Saturday addressing the events in Minneapolis and the concept of institutional racism as a whole.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

Joe Woods On Linebackers: "I Know Mentally They Can Handle It. It Is Just Physically, What Are They Capable Of Doing?”

The linebacker position is arguably the biggest question mark on the Cleveland Browns roster and defensive coordinator Joe Woods answered questions about that group during a conference call on Thursday with local media.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB