Myles Garrett Posts Video Deadlifting 665 Pounds

Occasionally Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will post a video of his workouts on social media. The last one was his impressive box jumps while tagging quarterback Baker Mayfield and suggesting he should get an offensive package (he should). This time, he's showing off his impressive deadlifting 665 pounds.

The deadlift has become a controversial exercise in that it's a highly technical exercise that can go very wrong and there are a number of other exercises that can create a similar impact on those muscle groups. Nevertheless, Garrett's form is impeccable.

Butt down, chest up and he's driving the weight with his legs as opposed to falling into the trap of pulling it with his back. It's not advisable to be barefoot in a weight room in general, but he's almost certainly working out in a controlled environment in addition to obviously having an incredible amount of experience.

Still, whatever barrier one could have that might reduce the damage of dropping one of the 14 45 pound plates he has on there would probably make everyone breathe a little easier.

Garrett's strength and explosion are outstanding. Still just 24 years old, he's freaky and there are few if any athletes that are anywhere near what he's capable. Chase Young from Ohio State, the second pick of the 2020 NFL Draft might have that level of athletic ability, but Garrett's been building for the last few years. It's scary to think that Garrett might not reach his peak until around age 27.