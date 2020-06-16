BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Myles Garrett Posts Video Deadlifting 665 Pounds

Pete Smith

Occasionally Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will post a video of his workouts on social media. The last one was his impressive box jumps while tagging quarterback Baker Mayfield and suggesting he should get an offensive package (he should). This time, he's showing off his impressive deadlifting 665 pounds.

The deadlift has become a controversial exercise in that it's a highly technical exercise that can go very wrong and there are a number of other exercises that can create a similar impact on those muscle groups. Nevertheless, Garrett's form is impeccable.

Butt down, chest up and he's driving the weight with his legs as opposed to falling into the trap of pulling it with his back. It's not advisable to be barefoot in a weight room in general, but he's almost certainly working out in a controlled environment in addition to obviously having an incredible amount of experience.

Still, whatever barrier one could have that might reduce the damage of dropping one of the 14 45 pound plates he has on there would probably make everyone breathe a little easier.

Garrett's strength and explosion are outstanding. Still just 24 years old, he's freaky and there are few if any athletes that are anywhere near what he's capable. Chase Young from Ohio State, the second pick of the 2020 NFL Draft might have that level of athletic ability, but Garrett's been building for the last few years. It's scary to think that Garrett might not reach his peak until around age 27.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Signing Jadeveon Clowney To One-Year Might Do More Harm Than Good

In his column on Monday for TheMMQB, Albert Breer said the Cleveland Browns were talking to Jadeveon Clowney about a one-year deal worth around $15 million. If true, it seems like a questionable strategy on their part for a number of reasons.

Pete Smith

Pro Football Focus Calls Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb The Best Ball Carrier In The NFL

Always a hot debate, who actually is the best running back in the NFL? PFF takes their jab at it, with some facts behind it.

BrandonLittle

Chad Johnson Views The Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Duo Amongst The Best, Works Out With Rashard Higgins

Chad Johnson has been involved with a few Cleveland Browns receivers the past couple days, in one way or another.

BrandonLittle

Bleacher Report Names Cleveland Browns Linebacker Room A Red Flag Heading Into The Season

The Cleveland Browns linebacker Corp could be a red flag, or perhaps they’re just inexperienced.

BrandonLittle

Browns Rookie, Former Oklahoma State Defensive Back A.J. Green Among Players Calling Out Head Coach Mike Gundy

Cleveland Browns rookie corner A.J. Green has joined a growing group of players calling out head coach Mike Gundy that either are currently attending or went to Oklahoma State University.

Pete Smith

Conor Orr Identifies His Biggest Weakness For Browns, But Is It? That Depends On Perspective

In identifying the biggest weakness for the Cleveland Browns, Connor Orr's argument can only be viewed through lens of perspective and expected contributions within the defense this coming season.

Pete Smith

Criticism Of Baker Mayfield Reveals It's Not Politics, But A Cultural Battle Over Kneeling, Protest By Athletes

When a commenter on social media wanted Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to say he would not kneel this season, Mayfield said he would kneel, which prompted criticism over the notion of politics in sports when Mayfield's actual political action has not received nearly the criticism as the intent to kneel.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Photographed Training In "I Can't Breathe" Shirt

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has always found his own way to send a message. He was recently photographed training in the iconic "I Can't Breathe" shirt that NBA players made famous after Eric Garner died in 2014.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Baker Mayfield Tells Fan He Will Kneel This Season, Releases Statement About Potential Fallout

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield responded to a comment on his Instagram account insisting he tell people he would not be kneeling this season, saying he would kneel.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Charley Casserly On Browns: "Just Write Down The Team On Paper. They're A Playoff Team"

Former general manager of the Washington Redskins and currently analyst for NFL Network Charley Casserly predicts the Cleveland Browns will reach the 2020 postseason.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith