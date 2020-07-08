BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Launches A 5K Run To Support Alzheimers

BrandonLittle

Myles Garrett is an all-pro caliber human on and off of the football field. Garrett missed a hand full of games last season after he was suspended for the incident against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That incident is in no way a picture of who Garrett has proven himself to be. A helping, caring person who goes out of his way to help people more often than not.

The latest avenue that Garrett is taking to help people is raising money for an Alzheimers Association, that is led by the defensive end himself. The event is going to be called “Run With Myles #95”. This charity event will be a virtual styled 5k run that will bring people together for a great cause that affects many families. 

Participants will receive a cool (Run with Myles #95) t-shirt, custom medal and a thank you race bib with Garrett’s autograph on it. Potential participants can visit RUNWITHTHEPRO.COM to sign up an become a part of this great gesture. For just $45 you can receive some cool stuff, get some good exercise in and just the fact of knowing you helped a good cause.

This is just the latest of amazing things that Garrett has done for the community, a player that isn’t afraid to leave his mark in helping make the world a better place. A player that uses his platform for the better, even when he does not have to. When people think of Myles Garrett, these are the kind of things you should think of, as well as sacking the quarterback. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Fantasy Outlook: Reasons To Avoid Odell Beckham

As fantasy owners prepare to pick their teams this year, there are some players that will come with a level of risk that might be prohibitive. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham could be great, but there are reasons to be cautious.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Browns Sign Jedrick Wills To Fully Guaranteed Contract

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with first round pick Jedrick Wills, who signed his four-year contract worth $19.702 million on Tuesday.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Ivy League News Real Cause For Concern

Multiple reports are saying the Ivy League is going to announce they will not play sports this fall. There are some suggesting they may try to play them in the spring, but that's not an option for the NFL.

Pete Smith

Baltimore Ravens Implement Plan For Fans That Could Be An Example For The Rest Of The NFL

The Baltimore Ravens are putting together a plan for fans when it comes to seating and season ticket holders. Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL could very well do something similar.

BrandonLittle

Unsolicited Advice For David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku switched agents and demanded a trade last week. Rather than telling him what he wants to hear, focusing on how he can best help himself now and going forward.

Pete Smith

Fallout From the Olivier Vernon Deal

The move to sign Olivier Vernon to a renegotiated deal clears up the defensive line situation for the Cleveland Browns, but it does have some ramifications for the Browns as well as Jadeveon Clowney.

Pete Smith

Browns Officially Lock Up Olivier Vernon For 2020, Signal End To Clowney Pursuit

After an endless amount of speculation regarding other edge defenders, the Cleveland Browns opted to make their commitment to Olivier Vernon official. They save a little bit of money and Vernon gets a guarantees and the peace of mind of knowing where he will be playing in 2020.

Pete Smith

Report: Raiders Make Offer To Jadeveon Clowney

Per a report from Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan in Denver, the Las Vegas Raiders have made an offer to Jadeveon Clowney with the intent of signing him to a contract.

Pete Smith

Can Damion Ratley Become the Browns Third Receiver?

Browns receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are recovering from offseason surgery. But Stefanksi still needs a WR3 and Damion Ratley may be the answer.

Shawn Stevenson

Mahomes Deal Could Dictate Future Quarterback Contracts, Including Mayfield, Garrett

The news of a Pat Mahomes contract extension isn't surprising, but the structure of the deal being based on a percentage of the salary cap is both surprising and forward thinking. That could impact the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith