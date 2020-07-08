Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Launches A 5K Run To Support Alzheimers

Myles Garrett is an all-pro caliber human on and off of the football field. Garrett missed a hand full of games last season after he was suspended for the incident against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That incident is in no way a picture of who Garrett has proven himself to be. A helping, caring person who goes out of his way to help people more often than not.

The latest avenue that Garrett is taking to help people is raising money for an Alzheimers Association, that is led by the defensive end himself. The event is going to be called “Run With Myles #95”. This charity event will be a virtual styled 5k run that will bring people together for a great cause that affects many families.

Participants will receive a cool (Run with Myles #95) t-shirt, custom medal and a thank you race bib with Garrett’s autograph on it. Potential participants can visit RUNWITHTHEPRO.COM to sign up an become a part of this great gesture. For just $45 you can receive some cool stuff, get some good exercise in and just the fact of knowing you helped a good cause.

This is just the latest of amazing things that Garrett has done for the community, a player that isn’t afraid to leave his mark in helping make the world a better place. A player that uses his platform for the better, even when he does not have to. When people think of Myles Garrett, these are the kind of things you should think of, as well as sacking the quarterback.