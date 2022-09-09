Myles Garrett Named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 1

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been named the NFLPA Community MVP for the first week of the season. Garrett hosted a back to school kickoff which provided school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks and writing utensils as well as haircuts for kids in Greater Cleveland.

Garrett is certainly no stranger to outreach, though most of his outreach has been spontaneous. There are numerous stories of Garrett helping out someone he just randomly comes across in addition to quietly helping families in need. Ranging from a family who lost their home to a fire to helping a young man having a difficult day needing help to pay for his phone, Garrett's efforts are often made known by word of mouth rather than proclamation.

In this instance, it at least appears as though this is something Garrett would like to do on a yearly basis in an effort to get kids excited about school, which can often be a stressful experience for children in need.

Garrett certainly deserves recognition for his work, both locally in and around the Cleveland area as well as internationally with his work with Waterboys to bring drinking water to places in need. Nevertheless, it's difficult to ignore the timing of this recognition when considering that it wasn't long ago that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle swung helmets at Cincinnati Bengals players in a joint practice, an offense that saw Garrett suspended for six games in 2019. Donald was not suspended and played in the regular season opener as if nothing happened the day before this announcement.