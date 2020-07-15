Myles Garrett Officially Signs Extension And Writes Message Via Instagram

Myles Garrett officially signed his contract extension with the Cleveland Browns reportedly worth $125 million over five years that will begin in 2022.

He also wrote a statement he showed on video that said "Cleveland keep betting on me. World keep betting against us." Apparently stingy with his commas, Garrett's message is loud and clear.

Garrett is scheduled to earn over $9.6 million in 2020 and $15.1 million in 2021 before the new deal kicks in for 2022, which carries an average salary of $25 million.

One of the best pass rushers in the league, Garrett recorded ten sacks in ten games last season before he was suspended the rest of the year for hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett is in the fold to be with the Browns for seven seasons in all, which will carry him until he's 31 years old. Selected as a cornerstone with the top pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has been everything the Browns hoped in terms of talent as well as his off field endeavors.

Garrett was named 2nd Team All-Pro in 2018 and was playing at a defensive player of the year level in 2019, but the suspension wiped him out from any consideration for postseason recognition.

Technically, Myles Garrett is the highest paid defender in the NFL, but it's a temporary title that will be almost certainly be gone by the team he actually gets paid the money agreed to in this contract.