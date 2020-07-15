BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Myles Garrett Officially Signs Extension And Writes Message Via Instagram

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett officially signed his contract extension with the Cleveland Browns reportedly worth $125 million over five years that will begin in 2022.

He also wrote a statement he showed on video that said "Cleveland keep betting on me. World keep betting against us." Apparently stingy with his commas, Garrett's message is loud and clear.

Garrett is scheduled to earn over $9.6 million in 2020 and $15.1 million in 2021 before the new deal kicks in for 2022, which carries an average salary of $25 million. 

One of the best pass rushers in the league, Garrett recorded ten sacks in ten games last season before he was suspended the rest of the year for hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett is in the fold to be with the Browns for seven seasons in all, which will carry him until he's 31 years old. Selected as a cornerstone with the top pick of the  2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has been everything the Browns hoped in terms of talent as well as his off field endeavors.

Garrett was named 2nd Team All-Pro in 2018 and was playing at a defensive player of the year level in 2019, but the suspension wiped him out from any consideration for postseason recognition.

Technically, Myles Garrett is the highest paid defender in the NFL, but it's a temporary title that will be almost certainly be gone by the team he actually gets paid the money agreed to in this contract.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Browns, Garrett Closing In On 5-Year Deal

Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett are closing in on a deal for five years and worth $125 million, averaging $25 million per season according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

How Myles Garrett's Reported Deal With Cleveland Browns Actually Works, Why It's Good

With the report that Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns have agreed on a five-year extension worth $125 million, it's important to point out that Garrett doesn't get any of that money until 2022.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham Wants To Dominate In 2020, How The Browns Help Him Do it

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham announced his attitude heading into the 2020 season. It's a good thing.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Barnwell: Browns Weaponry Rated 2nd Best In League

Bill Barnwell of ESPN rated the weapons for each team in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns rank extremely highly, but as Barnwell's rankings point out, that only goes so far.

Pete Smith

How Are The Browns Leading the League in Cap Space Despite Paying Out So Much in Salaries?

The Cleveland Browns lead the league in salary cap space, but it's not because they aren't spending, but because they understand how to spend money while still growing their salary cap.

Pete Smith

Jadeveon Clowney A Tantalizing Option, Olivier Vernon Always Made More Sense

The temptation to sign Jadeveon Clowney is obvious, but Olivier Vernon made more sense for the Cleveland Browns and what they want to do on defense.

Pete Smith

Browns, Third Round Pick Jacob Phillips Agree To Contract

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with third round pick Jacob Phillips, linebacker out of LSU, leaving them with just one unsigned member of their 2020 draft class.

Pete Smith

Should Myles Garrett Pioneer The Contract Structure Pat Mahomes Didn't?

The disappointing aspect of the Pat Mahomes deal with the Kansas City Chiefs was that it didn't end up being based off of a percentage of the salary cap as had been reported. Myles Garrett, currently negotiating an extension with the Cleveland Browns, might consider going that route.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

NFL Personnel Votes On Best Running Backs In League, Appear Too Low On Cleveland’s Nick Chubb

In today’s NFL there are a ton of good running backs. In a project conducted by ESPN, they list the best running backs according to NFL personnel. Nick Chubb appears to be to low on this one.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Announce Plan For 2020 Season Ticket Holders

With things still remaining uncertain, the Cleveland Browns have went forward with plans for the 2020 season ticket holders.

BrandonLittle