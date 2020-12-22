Myles Garrett Still Dealing With Complications From COVID-19, Hopes To Be 100% Soon

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is still dealing with complications from the Coronavirus, admittedly and visibly so. Hopes to be right as soon as possible.

Myles Garrett has missed a pair of games with the Coronavirus in 2020 and hasn’t been the same player in the pair of games since he has been back. One good thing to fix that so he can be that player is time. Garrett needs time.

The pro bowl pass rusher proved that COVID-19 does not care who you are, how much money you have or where you live. It can find you and it can effect you. Garrett has opened up multiple times over the last few weeks with the battles has faced due to this virus.

“Taking those deep big breaths are tough right now with the shortness of breath and that turning into a cough or getting choked up. You just have to find a way. Hopefully, if we make it to the playoffs, I can try to get myself to as close to 100 percent as possible”.

Garrett is still experiencing the not-so-good symptoms of the virus, after being rid of it for a couple of weeks. A high profile athlete even of Garrett’s health is effected by it, showing the seriousness many have faced.

Garrett was often winded against the New York Giants, having to focus more on his breathing at times - than getting to the pass rusher. Number 95 still managed a half sack and a couple of nice run stops, but he is not the same player while dealing with this.

One good thing working on the Browns side is time. They have the New York Jets next, a game they will be favored in and may not need Garrett at it’s best. Nearly two weeks until the Steelers come to town, it will give Garrett a little more time to continue the lung treatments and working on being the best he can be.

The positive is Garrett at 70% is better than most pass rushers and at 100% it’s hard to put any above him. In a perfect world Garrett will be good to go by the playoffs and the Browns will have their franchise defensive end at his best.