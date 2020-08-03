BrownsDigest
Myles Garrett Participates In Three Point Contest With YouTuber And College Basketball Player

BrandonLittle

Myles Garrett has been in the spotlight a lot lately, deservingly so. Going out of the way to help people, supporting charities and just using his platform for a better cause. Just a few days ago Garrett was at a local gym getting in some run it appeared, where he also took part in a three-point contest as well.

D’Vontay Friga recently graduated from Mount Union where he was a successful part of the the Raiders 2019-2020 OAC championship run. Within the last year Friga has blew up on YouTube, going from just a few thousand subscribers, to now well over 300,000 individual subscribers. Friga has made it a full time job and asked Garrett to participate in a short clip for a video and that’s exactly what Garrett did.

Normally, Garrett is chasing the quarterback, the reason the Cleveland Browns just made him one of the games highest paid defensive players. Videos of the star defensive end have went viral of him dunking, showing supreme athleticism. This time, Garrett wasn’t one of the best at what he was doing - shooting the basketball isn’t his way of scoring, although he wasn’t terrible.

Friga and Garrett were joined by John Carroll basketball player Jackson Sartain, who showed off an absolute shooting clip in the first round making 20-of-25 shots from deep.

Even though Garrett would have been better set up for a dunk contest, he at least made it a competition toward the end of his round. This is just another cool thing to see number 95 do off-the-field. 

Garrett makes it a point that he wants to run things back in the offseason, as things begin to ramp up for him and the rest of the team. 

