BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

NFL Announces Virtual OTAs Starting Next Monday, Which Benefits The Browns, Makes Draft Now More Necessary

Pete Smith

In an agreement with the NFLPA, the NFL has announced virtual OTAs, which begin on April 20th, next Monday. Teams won't be permitted to take the practice until every team has that freedom, which is largely out of the NFL's hands at this point, relying on state governments. They will allowed to give players materials, have virtual classroom sessions and players will be able to virtually meet the requirements for their workout bonuses in contracts.

This is a big deal for teams like the Cleveland Browns, because they will be able to give players playbooks and start teaching them the new schemes on both sides of the ball. Nothing replaces reps, but this eliminates some of the lag time from a mental standpoint that teams that had new coaching staffs or major roster overhaul occurring.

The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants are two other teams where this would play a big factor. The Dallas Cowboys were likely a major proponent as well. Everyone will be anticipating the ability to get on the field and work, but this at least allows the Browns to start implementing their systems.

And for tech savvy coaches who are smart with being able to utilize technology, they can be more creative with what they want to do in terms of class room opportunities. It also just allows some of these teams to feel more like teams and provides hope that football will be coming back at some point.

Last but not least, it makes having the NFL Draft, which is slated to take place from April 23rd to the 25th, more necessary. Up until this point, other than being on the calendar, there was nothing that made the NFL Draft necessary to take place. This now gives teams something to do with the players they are signing. They can at least give them playbooks and start getting them up to speed from a mental standpoint.

For a team like the Cincinnati Bengals, who are presumably drafting Joe Burrow out of LSU, it means Zac Taylor can start working with him immediately. That's important as everything has been slanted towards teams that weren't making big changes to their coaching staff or roster. And that will still likely be the case, but this at least gives teams making major changes this season a fighting change from a mental standpoint.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Rumored To Want To Trade Up For Tackle To Protect Tom Brady

With the signing of Tom Brady to be their quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in win now mode. As a result, they are rumored to be in the market to trade up from 14th pick for an offensive tackle to protect Brady, which could have an impact on the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

In Connection With Uniform Reveal, Browns Announce ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund

The Cleveland Browns have announced the 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' Fund to coincide with their uniform release on Wednesday. It's an initiative created to commit proceeds from jersey sales to those being pressed into duty as a result of COVID-19.

Pete Smith

5 Defensive Tackles For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have improved their defensive tackle rotation through free agency with the addition of Andrew Billings to bolster the nose, but they could use another three-technique from the 2020 NFL Draft to improve the rotation as well as the interior pass rush.

Pete Smith

5 Running Backs For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have to make a determination on how they will approach Kareem Hunt for this season and the future. Depending on their decision with Hunt, that could lead them to selecting a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Browns GM Andrew Berry Conference Call Answering Questions About NFL Draft

Friday, Andrew Berry had a conference call that falls between free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. He answered questions about both and this focuses on his answers regarding the NFL Draft. There is another focused on free agency.

Pete Smith

Connor Orr Ranks Browns 19th Best Quarterback Situation

SI's Connor Orr rated the quarterback situations in the NFL and the Cleveland Browns were rated conservatively to say the least.

Pete Smith

Major Moves By Cleveland Browns Focused On 2020 Ignore Current Reality

COVID-19 has already made an impact on the 2020 NFL season and teams like the Cleveland Browns are at a disadvantage as a result. Major signings or trades focused on impacting this upcoming season ignore reality, would be a huge mistake.

Pete Smith

Browns GM Andrew Berry Answering Questions About Free Agency And Some Of His Philosophies

Friday, Andrew Berry had a conference call that falls between free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. He answered questions about both and this focuses on his answers regarding the free agency and general football philosophy. There is another focused on the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Yannick Ngakoue to the Cleveland Browns On Draft Day?

Yannick Ngakoue is intent on being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFL Draft could potentially be the time it happens. The Cleveland Browns have been mentioned as one possible destination. It's possible, but is it realistic?

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Analyzing the Cleveland Browns 2020 Overall Cap

The Browns have the most cap space in the NFL. GM Andrew Berry has plenty of flexibility to sign free agents and in 2021 he has big decisions for new contracts.

Shawn Stevenson

by

VMI1998