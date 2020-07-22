BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Nick Chubb Set Up For Outstanding Fantasy Season

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was one of the best fantasy backs in the league last year and there's every reason to believe he will be at least as good, if not better in 2020.

On a team with Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, Chubb was the best player on the team last year. Since arriving, he's been consistently productive and never missed a game.

The Browns have only improved his situation, adding two new tackles with Jedrick Wills in the 2020 NFL Draft and Jack Conklin in free agency. They also brought in Austin Hooper and traded for fullback Andy Janovich.

The presence of Kareem Hunt should not dissuade anyone from drafting Chubb as the Browns appear to be taking a best 11 approach to offense. In other words, Hunt may get carries from time to time, but he may also line up as a third receiver, allowing them to put both on the field. Chubb is an excellent short yardage and red zone back, so he's not likely losing carries there.

The Browns have some options at receiver to put out there including Rashard Higgins, who is the most veteran of the options there, but Hunt may simply be better for what the Browns want to do on offense. And the role he could play could end up being similar to that of Cordarrelle Patterson when he was with the Vikings.

With Beckham, Landry, Hooper and David Njoku, they may not always need Hunt to run a traditional route tree every play he's out there. They can simply have him get the ball immediately on a smoke screen or allow him to be a check down option. And when Chubb is in the game, he can become a jet sweep threat that forces the opponent to stay honest to him, creating that much more space for Chubb to run the ball.

Additionally, Chubb may never be as effective as a pass catcher as Hunt, but he has improved each year he's been in the league after many assumed he wouldn't offer much of anything in that part of the game. With the athletic offensive line the Browns have, the screen game could be a more effective aspect of their scheme.

Everything is set up for Chubb to have the best season of his career. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

COVID-19 Will Cost Players Roster Spots

The NFL announced that 95 players have tested positive thus far, which includes players who have divulged that information. As rookies try to report to training camp, it's difficult to imagine a positive result won't end up costing a chance to compete for roster spots.

Pete Smith

David Njoku Doing Damage Control?

A day before rookies report to Cleveland Browns training camp and a week before he's due to arrive, David Njoku attempted damage control in wake of his trade request tweeting to the city of Cleveland and fans that he appreciates them and all their support.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Browns Training Camp Rookie Preview

Everything is proceeding as if rookies are going to report on Tuesday, July 21st, which would mark the first time the Cleveland Browns will see the rookies they've added this offseason in person. Given the complications, a preview of what's reasonable to expect.

Pete Smith

Training Camp Green Lit With Some Caveats, Another Deadline

The NFL released a statement that the collective bargaining agreement allows them to green light training camp, but still has them on a clock to agree on details regarding safety protocols for COVID-19.

Pete Smith

by

Idrthrbncleve

Myles Garrett Makes Strong Statements About NFL's Responsibility To Do More On Social Issues, Race

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke about his outreach efforts and race in his conference call on Thursday after signing his extension.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Myles Garrett Discusses "Dirty Player" Label

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett discussed the label of "dirty player" in his conference call on Thursday with the local media.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Myles Garrett Extension, He and Denzel Ward Could Be Next

The Cleveland Browns got a huge weight off their shoulders by extending Myles Garrett. Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward could be next up, around this time next year.

BrandonLittle

Myles Garrett Weighs In On COVID-19, Rips Prototype Face Shield

Fresh off of signing his lucrative extension with the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett addressed topics including COVID-19 and the prototype face shield that has been on social media.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett On Expectations That Come With Contract

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett answered questions about his contract extension, how he felt about it and the expectations that come with it.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Officially Signs Extension And Writes Message Via Instagram

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett officially signs his contract and writes down a statement which he shares on Instagram.

Pete Smith