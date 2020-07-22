Nick Chubb Set Up For Outstanding Fantasy Season

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was one of the best fantasy backs in the league last year and there's every reason to believe he will be at least as good, if not better in 2020.

On a team with Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, Chubb was the best player on the team last year. Since arriving, he's been consistently productive and never missed a game.

The Browns have only improved his situation, adding two new tackles with Jedrick Wills in the 2020 NFL Draft and Jack Conklin in free agency. They also brought in Austin Hooper and traded for fullback Andy Janovich.

The presence of Kareem Hunt should not dissuade anyone from drafting Chubb as the Browns appear to be taking a best 11 approach to offense. In other words, Hunt may get carries from time to time, but he may also line up as a third receiver, allowing them to put both on the field. Chubb is an excellent short yardage and red zone back, so he's not likely losing carries there.

The Browns have some options at receiver to put out there including Rashard Higgins, who is the most veteran of the options there, but Hunt may simply be better for what the Browns want to do on offense. And the role he could play could end up being similar to that of Cordarrelle Patterson when he was with the Vikings.

With Beckham, Landry, Hooper and David Njoku, they may not always need Hunt to run a traditional route tree every play he's out there. They can simply have him get the ball immediately on a smoke screen or allow him to be a check down option. And when Chubb is in the game, he can become a jet sweep threat that forces the opponent to stay honest to him, creating that much more space for Chubb to run the ball.

Additionally, Chubb may never be as effective as a pass catcher as Hunt, but he has improved each year he's been in the league after many assumed he wouldn't offer much of anything in that part of the game. With the athletic offensive line the Browns have, the screen game could be a more effective aspect of their scheme.

Everything is set up for Chubb to have the best season of his career.