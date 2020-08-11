Nick Chubb a Potential 1st Round Fantasy Bust?

There's an understandable skepticism with running backs who don't catch a ton of passes in fantasy and Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns is often brought up in this conversation, leading Dr. Roto to raise the question of whether Chubb will be good, but not great enough to warrant the high pick he's being selected.

Particularly in PPR leagues, backs who catch passes at a high rate are incredibly valuable. Christian McCaffrey is a stud from this perspective as the entire offense, including the passing game flows through him. Chubb is improving as a pass catcher each year but Kareem Hunt is better in this aspect of the game.

The fear is that when it's third down, Chubb won't be on the field in favor of Hunt. Additionally, with a player like Austin Hooper signed in free agency, that could take away some scoring opportunities for Chubb.

The reality is that everything the Browns did to create a situation for Baker Mayfield to succeed also benefits Chubb. Upgrading the offensive tackle position. Bringing in Austin Hooper and trading for Andy Janovich at fullback.

Hunt may also be on the field in lieu of a third receiver to put their best 11 players on the field, so rather than being one back or the other, it's both. Hunt's pass catching ability makes him viable in a joker type role not unlike the Minnesota Vikings did with Cordarrelle Patterson when Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was an assistant there.

Hooper should make it more difficult for opponents to focus on Chubb in addition to Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. The former Falcon also represents a size advantage that can help block for Chubb.

More than anything, having a better offense is good for everyone. The Browns had far too many three and outs as well as turnovers last year. The additions they made as well as what the Browns hope is a more effective offense should enable everyone on the Browns to eat more. More extended drives creates more scoring opportunities for everyone. Scoring more points creates more value for potential fantasy owners, regardless of who is reaping the fantasy rewards.

Beyond that is the fact that Nick Chubb is just good. He's outstanding in the red zone. His vision and intelligence at the running back position allows him to find and create explosive plays and get into the end zone. The addition of Janovich at fullback should make it easier to convert in the red zone.

Last year, the Browns went through a few H-backs in that spot and ultimately settled on Hunt as an occasional blocking back. This year, the Browns can use an actual fullback along with both Hooper and David Njoku to power their way into the end zone.

Unless Chubb were to get injured, he's simply one of the best backs in the league and he gets into the end zone. Stefanski presumably isn't stupid and won't go away from his most consistent offensive player when it comes to getting in the end zone. If anything, the moves they made this offseason suggest they know exactly what they have in Chubb, finding ways to maximize him in this offense, which could lead to the most prolific season of his career.