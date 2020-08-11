Nick Chubb a Potential 1st Round Fantasy Bust?

BrownsDigest
Pete Smith

There's an understandable skepticism with running backs who don't catch a ton of passes in fantasy and Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns is often brought up in this conversation, leading Dr. Roto to raise the question of whether Chubb will be good, but not great enough to warrant the high pick he's being selected.

Particularly in PPR leagues, backs who catch passes at a high rate are incredibly valuable. Christian McCaffrey is a stud from this perspective as the entire offense, including the passing game flows through him. Chubb is improving as a pass catcher each year but Kareem Hunt is better in this aspect of the game.

The fear is that when it's third down, Chubb won't be on the field in favor of Hunt. Additionally, with a player like Austin Hooper signed in free agency, that could take away some scoring opportunities for Chubb.

The reality is that everything the Browns did to create a situation for Baker Mayfield to succeed also benefits Chubb. Upgrading the offensive tackle position. Bringing in Austin Hooper and trading for Andy Janovich at fullback.

Hunt may also be on the field in lieu of a third receiver to put their best 11 players on the field, so rather than being one back or the other, it's both. Hunt's pass catching ability makes him viable in a joker type role not unlike the Minnesota Vikings did with Cordarrelle Patterson when Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was an assistant there.

Hooper should make it more difficult for opponents to focus on Chubb in addition to Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. The former Falcon also represents a size advantage that can help block for Chubb.

More than anything, having a better offense is good for everyone. The Browns had far too many three and outs as well as turnovers last year. The additions they made as well as what the Browns hope is a more effective offense should enable everyone on the Browns to eat more. More extended drives creates more scoring opportunities for everyone. Scoring more points creates more value for potential fantasy owners, regardless of who is reaping the fantasy rewards.

Beyond that is the fact that Nick Chubb is just good. He's outstanding in the red zone. His vision and intelligence at the running back position allows him to find and create explosive plays and get into the end zone. The addition of Janovich at fullback should make it easier to convert in the red zone. 

Last year, the Browns went through a few H-backs in that spot and ultimately settled on Hunt as an occasional blocking back. This year, the Browns can use an actual fullback along with both Hooper and David Njoku to power their way into the end zone.

Unless Chubb were to get injured, he's simply one of the best backs in the league and he gets into the end zone. Stefanski presumably isn't stupid and won't go away from his most consistent offensive player when it comes to getting in the end zone. If anything, the moves they made this offseason suggest they know exactly what they have in Chubb, finding ways to maximize him in this offense, which could lead to the most prolific season of his career.

Denzel Ward Has High Hopes For Greedy Williams and Himself, Working On New Technique With Joe Woods

Denzel Ward is a building block for a Cleveland Browns secondary that is a bit unproven. Ward hopes Greedy Williams and himself can be a nice tandem.

BrandonLittle

Browns Sign Akron Native G Jovahn Fair, Waive CB Jameson Houston

Continuing to try to fill the void left by three guards opting out this season, the Cleveland Browns signed their second guard in two days in Jovahn Fair, waiving Jameson Houston in a corresponding move.

Pete Smith

NFL Will Capitalize If College Football Goes Down, Fill Revenue Shortfall

Reportedly, college football is set to be cancelled this week at least in the fall. If that happens, the NFL can make up some of the revenue shortfall they are suffering by expanding into Saturday, allowing them to have more nationally televised games.

Pete Smith

As Browns Seek Help At Guard, Bengals May Be Bolstering Already Strong Defensive Line

The Cleveland Browns have lost three guards to COVID-19 concerns, trying to find help to help to secure that spot. The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, are reportedly adding to the best unit on their team, preparing to sign defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

Pete Smith

Sunday Notebook: Jarvis Landry is Back, Browns Take Flyer on M.J. Stewart

The Cleveland Browns activated Jarvis Landry from the PUP list, which is on schedule in a unique year. They've also taken a flyer on defensive back M.J. Stewart, a 2018 second round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign G Michael Dunn, Release TE Nate Wieting

In response to losing three players at guard over the last week, the Cleveland Browns have signed Michael Dunn to the roster. They released Nate Wieting, a tight end to make room for Dunn on the roster.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Claim Cornerback M.J. Stewart From Waivers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to let the third year corner go, the Cleveland Browns could use some help with depth so they pursed M.J. Stewart.

BrandonLittle

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Activate Jarvis Landry, Karl Jospeh and Others To Active Roster

Getting healthy for the season isn’t a bad idea, Cleveland got one step closer to that goal by activating Jarvis Landry, Karl Joseph among others.

BrandonLittle

Malcom Pridgeon Opts Out For Cleveland Browns, Leaving Guard Depth Even Thinner

With the deadline today, Cleveland sees their offensive line depth grow shorter with Malcom Pridgeon opting out.

BrandonLittle

HiramB

Tretter's Endorsement of Browns Safety Protocols Important

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter has endorsed the safety protocols employed by the team at the facility in regards to COVID-19.

Pete Smith