Nick Chubb Has Been Showing Off Insane Strength

BrandonLittle

Nick Chubb had an All-Pro caliber year last season, where he was second in the NFL in rushing yards. In just his second season, going well over 1,400 yards has Chubb already being looked at as one of the best running backs in the entire game.

There is a reason that Chubb is one of the best in the game, it comes with the work that he puts in. Chubb is difficult to tackle because his training regimen often entails him lifting multiple lineman, literally. In the video below, the pro bowl running back is squatting nearly 600 lbs. That is a weight that some people couldn’t even budge, Chubb makes it look easy. The work that he puts in below is no joke.

That isn’t the only freakishly styled workout that Chubb has put together lately. Vertical platform jumps off one leg takes a ton of leg strength to get up, again looks easy here. Running back have to keep those legs moving every single snap, this workout tests that. It certainly makes sense why Chubb was among the best in broken tackles last season.

 He isn’t done yet, just a week ago this was put out there. Chubb puts together reps quickly, again making it look easy. With the work that he puts in and a new system, Chubb is going to flourish. Not to mention an offensive line that is much improved. Get ready to see Chubb put this work in on the field once again, very soon.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Pete Smith
Pete Smith

Editor

Seems like he just might make it in the NFL

