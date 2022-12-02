Browns TE David Njoku Ruled Out Against Texans

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has missed practice all week with a knee injury sustained in the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he was officially ruled out against the Houston Texans. The Browns would like to believe they can handle the beleaguered Texans without Njoku in hopes that he can be available when they play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Njoku had the critical touchdown catch that enabled the Browns to take the game against the Bucs to overtime and ultimately prevail. It's unclear when he suffered the knee injury, but he's been unable to participate in any of the practices this week.

Assuming the Browns defeat the Texans, currently the worst team in the league, they would be 5-7 heading into their rematch against the Bengals. Having Njoku healthy and available would better their chances of having a three-game winning streak and give them reason to believe they might have a chance at the postseason.

It's unclear if the Browns have taken this approach with Njoku because they believe caution here will enable him to play next week or if the injury is more serious. Njoku previously missed a couple games after sustaining a high-ankle sprain. He was still dealing with that injury against the Buffalo Bills and Bucs.

If the injury amounts to pain tolerance, Njoku has been willing to play through the discomfort in the past. If it limits his speed or ability to function otherwise, it's more problematic.

Njoku has never been better in terms of being a complete tight end, thriving as both a receiver and blocker. He has 41 receptions for 464 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the season. The only thing that has limited him has been injuries and this would be the third game he's missed this season.