No Tailgating This Season as City of Cleveland Places Ban

According to the Mayor of Cleveland, there will be no tailgating before Browns games this season. That’s right, Muni Lot will be pretty quiet and not it’s normal self. This is in hopes of slowing down the spread of COVID-19 and having a season this fall.

Cleveland opens the season in just about three weeks on the road in Baltimore. In week two they will host the Cincinnati Bengals on a Thursday night. No tailgating on a Thursday night game will be something different, that is now the times we are living amongst though and things to accept if we want to see a season played.

Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson’s exact order stated, “Public and private gatherings of greater than 10 people occurring outside of a single household or living unit, including but not limited to block/street parties and tailgating events are prohibited”.

Also, it must be noted that the NFL hasn’t yet announced their plan for what to do with fans. Teams have came out and gave their plans, the league as a whole has not. People will surely be wearing masks at games and there will be as much social distancing as possible, those are a given.

As to not having tailgating, that is something many Browns fans will have to get used to. Even when Cleveland couldn’t win a game, you would find Muni a lot packed with those tailgating. That will not be the same story this year as you could just see parked cars in the lots.