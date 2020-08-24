SI.com
BrownsDigest
No Tailgating This Season as City of Cleveland Places Ban

BrandonLittle

According to the Mayor of Cleveland, there will be no tailgating before Browns games this season. That’s right, Muni Lot will be pretty quiet and not it’s normal self. This is in hopes of slowing down the spread of COVID-19 and having a season this fall.

Cleveland opens the season in just about three weeks on the road in Baltimore. In week two they will host the Cincinnati Bengals on a Thursday night. No tailgating on a Thursday night game will be something different, that is now the times we are living amongst though and things to accept if we want to see a season played.

Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson’s exact order stated, “Public and private gatherings of greater than 10 people occurring outside of a single household or living unit, including but not limited to block/street parties and tailgating events are prohibited”.

Also, it must be noted that the NFL hasn’t yet announced their plan for what to do with fans. Teams have came out and gave their plans, the league as a whole has not. People will surely be wearing masks at games and there will be as much social distancing as possible, those are a given.

As to not having tailgating, that is something many Browns fans will have to get used to. Even when Cleveland couldn’t win a game, you would find Muni a lot packed with those tailgating. That will not be the same story this year as you could just see parked cars in the lots.

Ravens Make Brave, Costly Decision, Placing Culture Over Talent, Releasing Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens decided to release Earl Thomas, citing conduct detrimental to the team after an incident with teammate Chuck Clark, which has been described as the final straw with teammates.

Pete Smith

Browns Shut Down Practice Sunday in Response to Lab Findings

In response to one particular lab in New Jersey, the Cleveland Browns have shut down football activities for Sunday.

Pete Smith

Browns Rookie Report: How The Draft Class Is Performing

After a week and a half of practices, both with shells and full pads, the early returns on the 2020 NFL Draft class for the Cleveland Browns have been positive. The amount of success each is experiencing varies, but they collectively look like they belong on an NFL roster.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign LB Malcolm Smith, Reopen Facility

The Cleveland Browns announced on Sunday they were signing Malcolm Smith, a free agent linebacker and waiving Casey Dunn, a center they brought in with an injury designation. They also reopened the facility after closing it earlier in the day due to COVID concerns.

Pete Smith

Baltimore Ravens to Part Ways With Earl Thomas Today Due to Recent Happenings

Baltimore made a splash signing just over a year ago when getting Earl Thomas, today that comes to an end when the Ravens release or trade the pro bowl safety

BrandonLittle

Browns Sign DT Ricky Walker

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of defensive tackle Ricky Walker.

Pete Smith

Optimism on Browns Injury Front

The Cleveland Browns have gotten some optimistic reports about some of the players that have suffered injuries, including a pair returning to a full workload on a Saturday in shells.

Pete Smith

Nick Chubb Clears Concussion Protocol, Back at Practice

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has cleared concussion protocol just a few days after suffering the hit from Mack Wilson and should be back to practice today.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns to Work Out Former Super Bowl MVP Malcom Smith

With the loss of Mack Wilson an unproven linebacker room became a lot thinner. This week the Cleveland Browns will be working out a linebacker who was once a super bowl MVP.

BrandonLittle

Browns Announce CB Kevin Johnson Suffered Lacerated Liver

Cornerback Kevin Johnson has suffered a lacerated liver per an announcement from the team. He was admitted to University Hospitals and is expected to be held for observation for another 24 hours at least.

Pete Smith

