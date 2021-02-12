Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Is More Motivated Than Ever

Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter to let off some tweets that show his readiness to get back out there on the field.
Author:
Publish date:


Odell Beckham Jr. was only able to play seven games in 2020 with the Cleveland Browns before he suffered a season-ending surgery. That means he was not a part of things when the offense eventually was able to take off. Since then, Beckham has been rehabbing and is noted to be ahead of schedule. Friday afternoon OBJ let off a few tweets that makes you sense his readiness to get back out there.

The first one just comes as lyrics from music artist Drake’s song called “Back to Back”. It gets interesting after that one though.

Beckham shows the competitive side here, noting he can’t wait to get out there on the field. The question here is what exactly is he referring to in the “2nd act”. One could think he is talking about how his second season did not go as planned, but it is not definite.

The third tweet of the afternoon by number 13 is one that will get Browns fans excited. Beckham is already a good player as is. But, when you add in he has the motivation he’s ever had - it makes you think just how good can he be? First step is at least returning to his prior caliber after the injury heals.

The team has all signs pointing toward keeping the 28 year old. If the Browns can throw in a player like Beckham to an offense that did well in 2020, it improves them just that much. At the end of the day it is good to see that Beckham is hungry to get out there and has attacked his rehab with a mission in mind. 

A0377136-5D5D-4060-B6CD-2569D63105F4
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Is More Motivated Than Ever

Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Why Would J.J. Watt Want to Play For the Browns?

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Wyatt Teller Named Most Improved By Pro Football Focus

Cleveland Browns Should Explore Trade For Houston Texans J.J. Watt
News

Texans Releasing J.J. Watt Presenting Browns Unique Opportunity

C4DEDBF4-1D12-4BE3-94DD-CEFFC580B558
News

Cleveland Browns Waive DB Robert Jackson

Nov 2, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig (7) turns to run after an interception during the fourth quarter of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State defeated TCU 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Draft Musings: Defensive Backs

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) jogs on the field prior to an AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orlando Brown Wants to be Traded, Only Adds to a Challenging Offseason for Ravens

Nov 24, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon (66) awaits the snap during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Cut G Malcolm Prigdeon