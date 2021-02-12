Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Is More Motivated Than Ever

Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter to let off some tweets that show his readiness to get back out there on the field.



Odell Beckham Jr. was only able to play seven games in 2020 with the Cleveland Browns before he suffered a season-ending surgery. That means he was not a part of things when the offense eventually was able to take off. Since then, Beckham has been rehabbing and is noted to be ahead of schedule. Friday afternoon OBJ let off a few tweets that makes you sense his readiness to get back out there.

The first one just comes as lyrics from music artist Drake’s song called “Back to Back”. It gets interesting after that one though.

Beckham shows the competitive side here, noting he can’t wait to get out there on the field. The question here is what exactly is he referring to in the “2nd act”. One could think he is talking about how his second season did not go as planned, but it is not definite.

The third tweet of the afternoon by number 13 is one that will get Browns fans excited. Beckham is already a good player as is. But, when you add in he has the motivation he’s ever had - it makes you think just how good can he be? First step is at least returning to his prior caliber after the injury heals.

The team has all signs pointing toward keeping the 28 year old. If the Browns can throw in a player like Beckham to an offense that did well in 2020, it improves them just that much. At the end of the day it is good to see that Beckham is hungry to get out there and has attacked his rehab with a mission in mind.