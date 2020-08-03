Odell Beckham Raises Ethical Question: "I Just Feel Like the Season Shouldn't Happen"

Odell Beckham has not opted out of playing in 2020. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver has reported to camp where he was conditioning on Monday, but he is raising the ethical question of whether football should be played this year.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, "I just feel like the season shouldn't happen. And I'm prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn't mind not having it."

The reality is that Beckham is saying what any number of people are thinking but won't admit, because admitting it would open the door for criticism. As any number of people in the media have found out, simply acknowledging the reality of what's going on with COVID-19 is often met with critics saying that they don't want sports to be played.

Beckham, as he mentioned when he was on a roundtable with Cam Newton, Todd Gurley and Victor Cruz, has said he's not going to be afraid of himself. He used his blonde hair to sort of announce his return, not allowing critics to shape who he is.

Beckham is going to play if the NFL has a season. But in a country where the pandemic is not remotely under control and has gotten dramatically worst the past few months, it's not unreasonable to consider the possibility that as much as people may want sports, the country may simply not be ready to have them.

But the answer to any question when it comes to sports is money. Why is Major League Baseball willing to have entire teams shut down and try to push on through an abridged season to crown a champion? Money. Why has the NFL been so steadfast in their launch of this season, both from owners as well as players? Money.

Beckham said as much himself.

"We're not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It's obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there's always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners' [attitude is], 'Oh we own you guys,' and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don't see us as human."

It's important to point out that while the owners might be more dedicated to have this season than the players, since they are putting less on the line in terms of their own personal safety, that doesn't change the fact that there are any number of players that want this season to continue for the same reason. They want the money and unlike Beckham, many of them can't simply sit out a year.

Beckham could miss this year and his spot and contract are assured. There are a ton of players that can't and see the NFL as a way to change not only their financial fortunes but those of their entire families. Shutting down might be the most socially responsible move, but they aren't going to just give players money. Even the opt out is a loan, save for those the league determines high risk individuals.

Beckham is asking what amounts to a rhetorical question, because he knows the answers. Nevertheless, he's at least getting his objection on the record. Should the NFL continue as planned and Beckham plays, he will give everything he has. That's simply how he's wired. Raising these issues doesn't make him less dedicated, but only shows he understands the stakes this year.