Olivier Vernon Practices, But Browns Without J.C. Tretter, Kendall Lamm, Sheldon Richardson

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Wednesday as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens for their second matchup of the season. Center J.C. Tretter and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm did not participate due to injuries. Tretter continues to deal with his knee and Lamm suffered an injury that took him out of the game against the Arizona Cardinals. According to head coach Freddie Kitchens, it was not related to the knee injury Lamm had previously suffered that kept him out for most of the season. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was not at practice for a reason that hasn't been disclosed at this point.

Wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry both participated in practice, but were limited. Beckham continues to work around the sports hernia. Kitchens was unwilling to comment on what he called speculation regarding Landry reportedly asking the Arizona Cardinals to come get him.

The Browns did have defensive end Olivier Vernon back on the practice field after missing the past two games with a setback from the knee injury he suffered against the Denver Broncos in week nine. Kitchens was noncommittal on the possibility of Vernon of returning this week, didn't seem confident he'd be able to play.

The Browns beat the Ravens in their first matchup in dominating fashion in Baltimore, the signature win of the season. Kitchens said the Ravens are a completely different team since then as he noted the fact they had 12 players named to the Pro Bowl Tuesday evening.