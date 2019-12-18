BrownsMaven
Olivier Vernon Practices, But Browns Without J.C. Tretter, Kendall Lamm, Sheldon Richardson

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Wednesday as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens for their second matchup of the season. Center J.C. Tretter and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm did not participate due to injuries. Tretter continues to deal with his knee and Lamm suffered an injury that took him out of the game against the Arizona Cardinals. According to head coach Freddie Kitchens, it was not related to the knee injury Lamm had previously suffered that kept him out for most of the season. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was not at practice for a reason that hasn't been disclosed at this point.

Wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry both participated in practice, but were limited. Beckham continues to work around the sports hernia. Kitchens was unwilling to comment on what he called speculation regarding Landry reportedly asking the Arizona Cardinals to come get him.

The Browns did have defensive end Olivier Vernon back on the practice field after missing the past two games with a setback from the knee injury he suffered against the Denver Broncos in week nine. Kitchens was noncommittal on the possibility of Vernon of returning this week, didn't seem confident he'd be able to play.

The Browns beat the Ravens in their first matchup in dominating fashion in Baltimore, the signature win of the season. Kitchens said the Ravens are a completely different team since then as he noted the fact they had 12 players named to the Pro Bowl Tuesday evening.

Handling Nick Chubb With Care

Pete Smith

Throughout the 2019 Cleveland Browns season, there have been complaints that Nick Chubb doesn't get the ball enough. In reality, Chubb gets the ball just enough and one of the best things Freddie Kitchens has done for his career is handling him with care.

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

Kareem Hunt: Everyone Needs to Give Their 110 Percent

Pete Smith

On Monday, Cleveland Browns do-it-all weapon Kareem Hunt responded to questions in his media availability. The one topic he touched on that stood out was effort, which Hunt said everyone needed to bring consistently.

Mike Silver: Multiple Players, Including Jarvis Landry Shouted "Come Get Me!" at Cardinals Sideline

Pete Smith

Mike Silver of NFL Network is reporting that multiple members of the Cleveland Browns, including Jarvis Landry were shouting at the Arizona Cardinals sideline to come get them.

Kitchens Lacks Commitment to an Offensive Identity

Shawn Stevenson

Freddie Kitchens has failed to commit to a foundational playing style. It has been a problem throughout the season, and it happen again in the Cleveland Browns loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

On Coaching, Management and Ownership, the Collective Failure of the 2019 Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 season with the weight of expectations and lacked the necessary constitution to bear them. Blame rests at every level of the organization and now must look in the mirror and have an honest conversation about who they are.

Cleveland Browns Send Two to Pro Bowl, Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns send two to the pro bowl, potentially more

Maybe The Browns Should Trade Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are just as capable of being bad without Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry as they are with them, so if the reports of there going to opposing players and coaches are true, there may be fasting approaching the point where they should trade them.

Jay Glazer Stands By Beckham Reporting, Seems to Concede Reality of Situation

Pete Smith

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was given a chance to respond to Jarvis Landry's assertion that Odell Beckham was happy being a member of the Cleveland Browns. Glazer stood by his reporting that Beckham asked teams to come get him, that he's unhappy in Cleveland, but seems to conceded he doesn't have control of the situation.

Recapturing Mayfield's Magic

Pete Smith

So much of the Cleveland Browns inability to meet their expectations can be traced to Baker Mayfield. Mayfield doesn't have the same magic he did in 2018 and as 2019 comes to a close, the team has to figure out how they can reclaim it to get the team on track for 2020.