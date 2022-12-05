Panthers to Release Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers and former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield have mutually agreed to his release, placing him on waivers in an effort to rid themselves of his guaranteed salary.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers plan to release former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the former top overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft requested his release, that it was a mutual agreement.

On its face, this looks like just the latest example of Mayfield's downward trending career in the NFL. And it is. Mayfield has not played well with the Panthers and they have gone back to Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback with P.J. Walker as the backup. Mayfield is not in their plans. Darnold and Walker likely aren't either, but they have more use now.

The timing of this move isn't an accident. Mayfield's fifth-year option salary is guaranteed. He's subject to waivers and if a team were to claim him, they would then be responsible for his remaining salary, taking it off the books of the Panthers.

Sunday, three teams had starting quarterbacks suffer injuries. Likewise, there are some other teams that are getting little if anything out of their quarterbacks. The Panthers are hoping that their timing is right and one of these teams will put in a claim for him. Should Mayfield clear waivers, which is a real possibility, the Panthers would have no other recourse and owe him the remaining salary on his contract.

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers broke his foot against the Miami Dolphins. Brock Purdy finished out the game and the 49ers won, so they are the primary option. The 49ers almost immediately called up the most well traveled journeyman perhaps in NFL history in Josh Johnson with the intention of adding him to their roster. They stand out as the favorite for Mayfield.

In that same game, Tua Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury, though he's expected to be fine.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens suffered what the team believes is simply a sprained knee which could keep him out for a little bit of time. They have an excellent backup in Tyler Huntley and Mayfield doesn't fit the Ravens offense, so that's unlikely.

Its also not impossible that the Indianapolis Colts might put in a claim for Mayfield. Whether it's been Matt Ryan or Sam Ehlinger, the quarterback play has been just as poor as Carolina. They have yet to play Nick Foles, who is also on the team, but he may be next. Given the bizarre behavior of the Colts that led to the hiring of Jeff Saturday as their head coach, they are a wildcard.

The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans are two rudderless teams that could also take a shot on Mayfield.

It's understandable why the Panthers would take a shot on releasing Mayfield now. Still, there is a good possibility that Mayfield goes unclaimed and then signs a veteran minimum contract with a team to finish out the year.

This move also means that Mayfield will not be able to reach the conditions of the trade that sent him to Carolina. Had Mayfield played 70 percent of offensive snaps for the Panthers this season, the Browns would have received a fourth round draft pick. Failing to meet that threshold, the Browns will receive a fifth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Panthers situation wasn't good for Mayfield (or any other quarterback), but Mayfield wasn't good for the Panthers either. The best thing for him at this point seems to be to sign somewhere to be a backup, taking a similar route to Mitch Trubisky and trying to work on the issues that have seen his career devolve from a top ten quarterback in 2020 who led the Browns to their first playoff victory this century to a former Heisman Trophy winner who might soon be looking for work on television if things don't improve quickly.