Cleveland Browns rookie fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey went to the locker room with trainers as the second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles was approaching the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

The nature of the injury that caused him to leave the game is unclear.

The Browns defensive tackle who has been pegged as one of their top four as they prepare for the season. He is the backup to Taven Bryan at the three-tech. Bryan and Jordan Elliott did not play in this game, leaving Winfrey, Tommy Togiai, Roderick Perry and Ben Logan.

Winfrey did not appear to play in the first quarter and was invisible for much of the game he did play. He was able to generate some pressure in the fourth quarter including right before he left the game.

The former Oklahoma Sooner could benefit from all the reps he can get as he was so raw coming out of college. Still, so long as the injury is a minor one, the Browns should be able to be full strength with three weeks to prepare for their season opener on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

Athletically, Winfrey has plenty for the Browns to like, but he needs significant refinement with his technique and added consistency. He was young coming out of the NFL Draft, something that appeals the Browns, but might play into why he was available in the fourth round of the draft.

Like with fellow rookie and third round pick Alex Wright, the Browns are confident they can get Winfrey to be a productive player. The potential issue for the Browns is they are counting on him to contribute this season.

As soon as details become available, we will have the latest on the nature of Winfrey's injury.