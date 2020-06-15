Pro Football Focus Calls Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb The Best Ball Carrier In The NFL

Pro Football Focus released a short video from their podcast highlighting that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is the best ball carrier in the entire NFL.

Obviously Christian McCaffrey is the best all-around running back in today’s game, but saying Nick Chubb is the best pure ball carrier is by no means a stretch. It is highlighted that Chubb has a 92.1 rushing grade since entering the league, which leads the NFL on their grading scale. The Cleveland offensive line was mediocre in 2019 and Chubb still managed to have an All-Pro caliber year out of the back field.

Chubb doesn’t stay in the spot light because he’s more of a quiet guy and lets things play out on the football field. Having only been in the league for two years and playing for a Cleveland team that hasn’t done much winning, it’s not hard to see why Chubb’s performances can slip through the cracks at times.

Since entering the league Chubb has nearly 2,500 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Averaging over five yards per rush, the stats speak for themselves.

Pro Football Focus saying that Chubb is the best ball carrier could hold true as he’s had only one full season under his belt and is already elite. It will be interesting to see what the third year running back can do this coming fall.

These kind of pieces always spark debates on who really is the best in the league. PFF backed their opinion up with some facts and heavy research into their grades.