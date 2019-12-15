BrownsMaven
Rapoport: Browns Management Supports Kitchens

Pete Smith

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the management of the Cleveland Browns is behind Freddie Kitchens, wanting him to succeed as head coach of the team. The combination of the fact that they could end up .500 and understanding he's still learning the job, the belief is that he can be better in 2020.

This is a situation where it could be that simple, but there's likely more going on behind the scenes. First, management is likely general manager John Dorsey. And there have been reports from earlier this week from Ben Allbright and Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network that Dorsey is indeed in Kitchens' corner. Given Dorsey's the one that hired him, that would make sense.

Their reporting was that ownership was the one that isn't convinced at this point and it's largely a question of if Dorsey can keep the Haslams, specifically Jimmy Haslam, to stay bought in on the setup as is.

It's also incredibly easy to realize that this is in effect a vote of confidence and the history of those is, to put it kindly, spotty. The Browns are likely going to know who their head coach is for 2020 before the final seconds of the season tick off the clock week 17, whether it's Kitchens or someone else.

It's possible that this support of Kitchens, as much as it is, is an indication that management has been operating behind the scenes and the job isn't as attractive as they'd like it to be due to ownership. With that, they may not feel confident that if they were to fire Kitchens, they'd be able to get the upgrade they would be hoping to land. The Browns and specifically Dorsey do not want to find themselves in a situation where they fire Kitchens and find themselves in no man's land, picking from a pool of unsatisfying head coaching options, in effect changing simply for the sake of change rather than improving.

This also could represent some self awareness from Dorsey that while he made a number of moves that ramped up expectations, such as adding Odell Beckham, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson, there were a number of moves that represented steps backward, including the situation at right guard, linebacker and safety. Injuries piled up, weaknesses that were more effectively hidden last year stuck out and obviously a number of other things went terribly wrong.

Depending on what happens in their game against the Arizona Cardinals as well as how they play in the last two games of the season, the reality is what is being reported in the morning regarding the Browns and Kitchens could change by that same evening. This situation still feels fluid, even if it may not be.

Chandler Jones Latest Reminder of What Must Be Done This Offseason

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals this week, which features one of the NFL's best pass rushers in Chandler Jones. The Browns will have to find a way to slow him down to win and serves to remind what the team must address in the offseason, finding solutions at offensive tackle.

As Schobert Awaits Contract, Dorsey Risks Defensive Overhaul

Pete Smith

Joe Schobert has said he hopes to continue his career with the Cleveland Browns, but still hasn't received a contract offer from general manager John Dorsey. Should Dorsey allow Schobert to get away, the middle of the team's defense would then need to be completely overhauled.

Jarvis Landry Weighs in on Reports Involving Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

In a press availability on Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver got to speak about the honor of being the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year before answering questions about the team and specifically Odell Beckham. Landry said "I think he wants to be here. I know he wants to be here."

Trading Odell Beckham Would Undermine John Dorsey's Tenure, Browns Short Term Goals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns might be better off trading Odell Beckham in the long run, but doing so would require general manager John Dorsey to admit his plan was a failure as well as sacrificing short term goals.

Browns Rule Out Olivier Vernon While Cardinals Release Terrell Suggs

Pete Smith

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice before they leave in preparation to play the Arizona Cardinals. The Browns announced defensive end Olivier Vernon would not play this week while the Cardinals announced the release of pass rusher Terrell Suggs.

If Browns Fire Kitchens, Expect a Prearranged Replacement

Pete Smith

Should the Cleveland Browns decide to fire Freddie Kitchens, they will likely have already negotiated a deal with his replacement, having them ready to step into the job almost immediately.

Browns Notebook Ahead of Game Against Cardinals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns were on the practice field with all hands on deck except for center J.C. Tretter, who is continuing to deal with an ankle injury. Kitchens responded to a number of questions about players being able to go against the Arizona Cardinals among other notes from the day.

Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns travel west to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a game that should have a fantasy sports impact.

Expectations Have Played Major Role in Browns Season

Shawn Stevenson

The Browns are still in the playoff race, but high expectations have a different vibe about the team. Did the expectations put Freddie Kitchens on the hot seat?

Sheldrick Redwine's Multifaced Contributions The Past Two Weeks

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns rookie Sheldrick Redwine has seen a lot of action the past two weeks on defense. He's done reasonably well for himself, particularly last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but what makes his contributions truly impressive is the fact he did it at two different positions.