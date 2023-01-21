Ravens Requested Permission to Interview Chad O'Shea

The Baltimore Ravens have requested permission to interview Chad O'Shea for their open offensive coordinator position. O'Shea is the current wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator of the Cleveland Browns.

Wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea has already been interviewed by the New York Jets for their offensive coordinator position. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Baltimore Ravens have put in their own request to interview O'Shea after parting ways with Greg Roman.

O'Shea also has ties to the New England Patriots and there is an expectation they may reach out to him as well if they haven't already. The Browns wide receiver coach spent one season as an offensive coordinator, 2019 with the Miami Dolphins, which is what preceded his three seasons with the Browns.

Currently a major part of the game planning process, O'Shea has also had a heavy influence in the development of Donovan Peoples-Jones, the only receivers coach DPJ has had in his young career. The Browns also acquired veteran Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys before the season, who had an outstanding first season in Cleveland.

O'Shea, 50, isn't the only coach that has received interest from other NFL teams. Bill Callahan, the team's offensive line coach turned down a request from the Jets for their offensive coordinator position, signing an extension with the team.

The Ravens stated in their post mortem press conference that quarterback Lamar Jackson will have input on the team's next offensive coordinator. However, whether he remains with the team is still to be determined. So even if a coach meets the approval of Jackson and is hired by the team, the fact his situation is yet to be resolved could make the job less attractive.