Ravens Signing RB Latavius Murray per Report

According to a report from Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic, the Baltimore Ravens are signing running back Latavius Murray in wake of a season-ending injury for Gus Edwards.

Murray was recently released by the New Orleans Saints after he refused to take a pay cut. The Saints proceeded to immediately trade for corner Bradley Roby, who was a member of the Houston Texans.

The Ravens had also recently signed Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, but Murray might be the best fit for their offense. He's more of a downhill runner which could work well with meshes from Lamar Jackson, setting up some read looks.

Murray spent the last two seasons with the Saints in combination with Alvin Kamara, working in the same role Mark Ingram had been when he was with the Saints. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry on 292 carries. Murray also chipped in 9 touchdowns, often operating as a short yardage back.

The season has yet to start and the Ravens season has been a nightmare. In addition to losing Gus Edwards on Thursday with a torn ACL, they also lost corner Marcus Peters to the same injury. Edwards was the third back they've lost after J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game and then Justice Hill suffered an Achilles' injury.

The Ravens also have Ty'Son Williams in his second season out of BYU. He spent last year on the team's practice squad and was someone they seemed to be reasonably excited about. Now, along with Murray, the team features two bigger backs plus whatever they might get from Bell and Freeman.

