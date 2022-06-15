The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson have drawn the national media's attention for obvious reasons. Therefore, in his first press conference since the trade, CBS Sports sent their lead NFL insider Josina Anderson to Berea, Ohio.

Anderson has many connections within the league, specifically within the Browns organization. She broke the news of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s ACL tear during the 2020 season and chronicled the Browns' attempts to offload quarterback Baker Mayfield.

During her time with the team on Tuesday, Anderson interviewed Amari Cooper and watched Watson's presser. She remarked that Cooper felt comfortable in his new role with the team regardless of the quarterback situation and noted that Watson wants to be a Brown for the rest of his career.

Towards the end of her recap, Anderson said that the team could potentially look to continue bolstering their wide receiver room. Cleveland had one of the worst groups of wideouts leaguewide in 2021, leading to severe deficiencies in the passing game.

Cooper provides the Browns a steady target they didn't have last season. His route running and ability to separate provides an immediate boost to an otherwise desolate room.

Cleveland has some young receivers that they like, including Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz. However, knowing general manager Andrew Berry, the team will never stop looking to upgrade at areas of weakness.

The Carolina Panthers are the most logical trade destination for Mayfield. Carolina clearly doubts their current quarterback room, which consists of Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral. Mayfield is the only immediate upgrade on the market, making a trade all the more likely.

Several outlets have reported that the Browns and Panthers are in ongoing discussions about a potential Mayfield trade. His eighteen million dollar salary is holding up the deal, but Carolina may concede money to get Mayfield in the building for training camp.

Josina noted that the Browns could have interest in Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson. Anderson voiced his displeasure at the prospect of bringing Mayfield in earlier this offseason via social media, which justifies the rationale of a potential trade.

Anderson has two years left on his contract at around $15 million annually. He does provide polished downfield speed the Browns don't have on the roster; Schwartz is still raw despite his blazing track speed.

Berry may prefer a return of draft capital, as the team has the most cap room in the league and could want to roll that over into future seasons. However, if Anderson's contract has verbiage that provides Cleveland an out after the first year, that makes a trade slightly more realistic.

Josina may have been speculating, but everything she says regarding this situation should be considered a possibility. With the Mayfield situation in constant flux, anything is on the table.

Robbie took to social media recently to express displeasure regarding the current situation in Carolina. He tweeted that he was considering retirement after six NFL seasons and promptly deleted the tweet just hours later.

His situation with the Panthers seems fragile at the very least, and Berry may be able to convince Carolina to part ways with him if it benefits the Browns.