Report: Browns to Hire Chris Kiffin to New Staff, Comes From Familiar Roots

According to Alex Marvez, a Sirus XM radio host, the Cleveland Browns will be adding Chris Kiffin to the new staff as the defensive line coach. New coach Kevin Stefanski continues to put together a complete staff, with a lot of new faces to Browns fans.

Kiffin comes over after working with new Cleveland defensive coordinator Joe Woods in San Francisco and making it all the way to the Super Bowl. The last name Kiffin probably sounds familiar to you, as he is the younger brother of the well known Lane Kiffin, the head coach at the University of Mississippi.

With the 49ers for two seasons, Kiffin worked as a pass rush specialist, meaning he got to work with the NFL’s Rookie of The Year, Nick Bosa. Coming to Cleveland, Chris Kiffin will have some talent to work with as well - Myles Garrett and Oliver Vernon so to mention.

Prior to San Francisco, Kiffin was a defensive coordinator for a short stint at Florida Atlantic and spent four years prior to that with Ole Miss as their defensive line coach, where he will now serve with the Browns. Stefanski continues to put together a solid staff on paper, which will want to translate and change the stigma in Cleveland.

