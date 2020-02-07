BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Report: Browns to Hire Chris Kiffin to New Staff, Comes From Familiar Roots

BrandonLittle

According to Alex Marvez, a Sirus XM radio host, the Cleveland Browns will be adding Chris Kiffin to the new staff as the defensive line coach. New coach Kevin Stefanski continues to put together a complete staff, with a lot of new faces to Browns fans.

Kiffin comes over after working with new Cleveland defensive coordinator Joe Woods in San Francisco and making it all the way to the Super Bowl. The last name Kiffin probably sounds familiar to you, as he is the younger brother of the well known Lane Kiffin, the head coach at the University of Mississippi.

With the 49ers for two seasons, Kiffin worked as a pass rush specialist, meaning he got to work with the NFL’s Rookie of The Year, Nick Bosa. Coming to Cleveland, Chris Kiffin will have some talent to work with as well - Myles Garrett and Oliver Vernon so to mention.

Prior to San Francisco, Kiffin was a defensive coordinator for a short stint at Florida Atlantic and spent four years prior to that with Ole Miss as their defensive line coach, where he will now serve with the Browns. Stefanski continues to put together a solid staff on paper, which will want to translate and change the stigma in Cleveland. 

ICYMI: Cleveland to add Joe Woods as defensive coordinator, expected to sign soon. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Woods Intends to Sign Deal Soon to Become Browns DC

According to reports, Joe Woods intends to a sign a deal to become the next defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns and reunite with Kevin Stefanski.

Shawn Stevenson

The Solution to the Browns Tackle Problem is in the NFL Draft, Not Free Agency

It's largely understood the Cleveland Browns need to properly address their offensive tackle position this offseason. It's simply a matter of how they do it. The most prudent strategy is to forgo expensive free agents and attack the issue in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry's Introductory Press Conference

New Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had his introductory press conference on Wednesday and was asked about questions about his present and future as well as questions dating back to his past with the Browns under Executive Vice President Sashi Brown.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook: O'Shea Official, Browns Could Go to London Again

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Chad O'Shea as their wide receivers coach and found out they have a 25 percent chance they'll be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London next season.

Pete Smith

Browns Now Clear to Hire Joe Woods As Defensive Coordinator This Week, What That Would Mean Schematically

The Super Bowl now concluded, Joe Woods is now free to officially become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator after serving as the San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator this season. The defense will change under Woods from Steve Wilks, but it's not an overly dramatic one.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Browns Waive Center Lo Falemaka

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that they had waived Lo Falemaka, a center they added last summer. He suffered a shoulder injury that put him on injured reserve.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Browns Officially Hire Drew Petzing To Coach Tight Ends

Monday, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Drew Petzing to be the team's tight ends coach for Kevin Stefanski. Serving as the wide receivers coach last year with the Minnesota Vikings, this will be Petzing's first year as a tight ends coach.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Report: Browns to Hire Fred Pagac to Coach Linebackers

According to reports, the Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Fred Pagac to coach linebackers. Pagac, retired the past two seasons, would be in his 30th year coaching linebackers and his 23rd coaching in the state of Ohio, having spent 22 at Ohio State.

Pete Smith

Super Bowl Weekend Serves of What Browns Haven't Been, Hope to Be

For new head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, Super Bowl weekend provided a reminder of how daunting a task they have in front of them. Not only did the Chiefs win the Super Bowl with five former players, it was a big weekend for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Baker Mayfield Acts As Fox Sports Host on Radio Row, Meets One of His Heroes

Cleveland Browns quarterback operated as a Fox Sports host going around radio row interviewing some athletes and getting a chance to meet one of his heroes, Brett Favre.

Pete Smith