Report: Cleveland Browns and Assistant GM Eliot Wolf Mutually Part Ways

Reports circulated earlier in the day that the Cleveland Browns and Assistant General Manager Eliot Wolf were likely to part ways. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero it is now official between the team and Wolf, on a mutual agreement.

Wolf is a young, but respected front office person that had a ton of experience with the Green Bay Packers and had a super bowl ring to show for it. Having been with the Browns since 2018 and was a part of the John Dorsey era.

What has happened here is likely they just couldn’t find a fit after hiring a new head coach and new general manager. Wolf is a respected person in the NFL and should land on his feet rather quickly, as teams will come calling. It’s unknown at this time who will fill his role with the team.

Wolf has a background in scouting and handling of players, which he had some say of in Cleveland. Many remember him in the show Hardknocks, often being the one to let guys know they’re being let go.

Earlier in the day Alonzo Highsmith and Cleveland also decided to part ways. Listen below: