Report: Cleveland Browns and Assistant GM Eliot Wolf Mutually Part Ways

BrandonLittle

Reports circulated earlier in the day that the Cleveland Browns and Assistant General Manager Eliot Wolf were likely to part ways. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero it is now official between the team and Wolf, on a mutual agreement.

Wolf is a young, but respected front office person that had a ton of experience with the Green Bay Packers and had a super bowl ring to show for it. Having been with the Browns since 2018 and was a part of the John Dorsey era.

What has happened here is likely they just couldn’t find a fit after hiring a new head coach and new general manager. Wolf is a respected person in the NFL and should land on his feet rather quickly, as teams will come calling. It’s unknown at this time who will fill his role with the team.

Wolf has a background in scouting and handling of players, which he had some say of in Cleveland. Many remember him in the show Hardknocks, often being the one to let guys know they’re being let go. 

Earlier in the day Alonzo Highsmith and Cleveland also decided to part ways. Listen below:

Misconceptions About New Browns GM Andrew Berry

As soon as the notion of Andrew Berry as a candidate for the Cleveland Browns general manager position was mentioned, it caused old battles to be renewed around analytics and its role in the 1-31 record from 2016 to 2017. That has clouded Berry's reputation for some, wrongly and it's important to explain those misconceptions.

Pete Smith

by

gjguest

Browns Sign Fullback Johnny Stanton

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of fullback Johnny Stanton on Tuesday. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, has said he wanted to bring in a fullback and Stanton has spent time in Minnesota the past two seasons, so he should know his offensive system.

Pete Smith

by

ScottKennedy

Cleveland Browns Part Ways with Director of College Scouting Steve Malin

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to parts ways with Director of College Scouting Steve Malin after two seasons, per multiple reports. Malin was hired by John Dorsey to replace Bobby Vega, who had the job at that time.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Alonzo Highsmith Agree to Part Ways; Conflicting Reports Regarding Eliot Wolf's Future

The Cleveland Browns and VP of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith have agreed to part ways, according to multiple reports. There are conflicting reports on whether Eliot Wolf, the assistant general manager is going with him.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire Andrew Berry as General Manager, Make History in the Process

The Cleveland Browns have officially named Andrew Berry their general manager and Executive Vice President, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Berry, at 32 years old becomes the youngest general manager in the NFL as well as one of a small number of African American general managers.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt, Traffic Stop Puts New Browns Regime In Difficult Position

The Cleveland Browns have a brand new regime set up with the hire of Andrew Berry as general manager and on the same day, video is released of the traffic stop for Kareem Hunt, which puts this new organization in a difficult spot.

Pete Smith

TMZ Releases Video of Kareem Hunt Stop

The video of the traffic stop for Kareem Hunt that occurred in Rocky River last week by TMZ. The current Cleveland Browns running back incriminates himself on the tape and both the team and league will have to decide what happens next to the restricted free agent.

Pete Smith

What Does a Joe Woods Defense Look Like in Cleveland?

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to many candidates for their defensive coordinator vacancy including 49ers coach Joe Woods, so the question becomes what a Browns defense would look like under Woods.

Shawn Stevenson

Sunday General Manager Thoughts

As the Cleveland Browns are trying to determine who to hire for their general manager position, George Paton, the assistant general manger of the Minnesota Vikings, opted to take himself out of the running and the reactions have been... something.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire New Tight Ends Coach, Drew Petzing Who Some May Know

Browns have hired their new tight ends coach in Drew Petzing, a position they will look to get more out of.

BrandonLittle

by

