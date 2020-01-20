BrownsMaven
Report: Cleveland Browns and New Staff To Retain Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell

BrandonLittle

In Cleveland Browns coaching staff news, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is reporting that new head coach Kevin Stefanski will retain running back coach Stump Mitchell.

Mitchell was quite spoiled in his first season with the Browns, having running backs like Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to work with. Nick Chubb ended up finishing second in rushing yards in the NFL and Hunt was the teams third leading receiver, even though he missed eight games.

Stefanski is looking to keep in like what is already working with the running back room and keep some consistency there. If the team keeps Kareem Hunt in free agency, Stump Mitchell and co will once again have the best running back room in the league to work with possibly.

Prior to being with Cleveland, Mitchell held the same position with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets. This move seems like a smart one for the new staff. The 60 year old veteran coach was able to get it done this past season and will likely again. 

