Report: Browns to Hire Alex Van Pelt as Offensive Coordinator

Pete Smith

As first reported by Zac Jackson of The Athletic and then confirmed by numerous other reporters, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski are working toward hiring Alex Van Pelt to be the team's offensive coordinator. Van Pelt has been an offensive coordinator one year, 2009, with the Buffalo Bills. Otherwise, his work has almost exclusively been coaching quarterbacks, working with the Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and most recently the Cincinnati Bengals. 

As a result, it seems likely that Stefanski will be calling the plays for the Browns as opposed to having Van Pelt do it, since it's been a hair over a decade since his last opportunity.

The soon to be 50 year old Van Pelt is notable for a few reasons. First, he was drafted in the eighth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the last time the NFL Draft had eight rounds. He then spent an 11-year career playing for two seasons behind Joe Montana with the Kansas City Chiefs and then backing up Jim Kelly for the the end of his career. His first coaching job was as a quarterback coach with the Frankfury Galaxy, which like the eighth round of the NFL Draft, no longer exists.

Van Pelt joins an offensive staff that includes Bill Callahan as the offensive line coach, Chad O'Shea as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, Stump Mitchell coaching running backs and Drew Petzing as the tight ends coach. Unless the Browns hire a running game coordinator, the only position that has yet to be hired is a quarterbacks coach.

Ron Wolf Decries Analytics in Player Evaluation In Wake of Son's Departure, Why He's Wrong

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf criticized the Cleveland Browns and analytics in general after his son, Eliot, and the team agreed to part ways Wednesday. He's understandably upset at the Browns for moving on from his son, but his analysis on data is wrong.

Pete Smith

Misconceptions About New Browns GM Andrew Berry

As soon as the notion of Andrew Berry as a candidate for the Cleveland Browns general manager position was mentioned, it caused old battles to be renewed around analytics and its role in the 1-31 record from 2016 to 2017. That has clouded Berry's reputation for some, wrongly and it's important to explain those misconceptions.

Pete Smith

by

gjguest

Report: Cleveland Browns and Assistant GM Eliot Wolf Mutually Part Ways

The Cleveland Browns are out of an assistant GM after the latest organizational move.

BrandonLittle

Browns Sign Fullback Johnny Stanton

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of fullback Johnny Stanton on Tuesday. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, has said he wanted to bring in a fullback and Stanton has spent time in Minnesota the past two seasons, so he should know his offensive system.

Pete Smith

by

ScottKennedy

Cleveland Browns Part Ways with Director of College Scouting Steve Malin

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to parts ways with Director of College Scouting Steve Malin after two seasons, per multiple reports. Malin was hired by John Dorsey to replace Bobby Vega, who had the job at that time.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Alonzo Highsmith Agree to Part Ways; Conflicting Reports Regarding Eliot Wolf's Future

The Cleveland Browns and VP of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith have agreed to part ways, according to multiple reports. There are conflicting reports on whether Eliot Wolf, the assistant general manager is going with him.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire Andrew Berry as General Manager, Make History in the Process

The Cleveland Browns have officially named Andrew Berry their general manager and Executive Vice President, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Berry, at 32 years old becomes the youngest general manager in the NFL as well as one of a small number of African American general managers.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt, Traffic Stop Puts New Browns Regime In Difficult Position

The Cleveland Browns have a brand new regime set up with the hire of Andrew Berry as general manager and on the same day, video is released of the traffic stop for Kareem Hunt, which puts this new organization in a difficult spot.

Pete Smith

TMZ Releases Video of Kareem Hunt Stop

The video of the traffic stop for Kareem Hunt that occurred in Rocky River last week by TMZ. The current Cleveland Browns running back incriminates himself on the tape and both the team and league will have to decide what happens next to the restricted free agent.

Pete Smith

What Does a Joe Woods Defense Look Like in Cleveland?

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to many candidates for their defensive coordinator vacancy including 49ers coach Joe Woods, so the question becomes what a Browns defense would look like under Woods.

Shawn Stevenson