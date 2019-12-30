Report: Browns to Interview Mike McCarthy

The Cleveland Browns are planning to interview former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. McCarthy has been linked to the team since he was fired by the Green Bay Packers, since the Browns have so many former Packers personnel in their front office.

McCarthy might also represent the best chance for general manager John Dorsey to remain in his position. In terms of resume, no one has a better one than McCarthy does between his 125-77-2 record and the fact he has a Super Bowl win.

When he was fired from the Packers, McCarthy was knocked for being behind the curve in terms of coaching trends. He has spent this season out of coaching, but working to improve his craft and essentially modernize, hiring a staff of coaches to help him.

McCarthy obviously has experience working with a young quarterback as he worked with both Alex Smith and Aaron Rodgers, helping Rodgers become one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. For a team with Baker Mayfield, who will be on his fourth head coach in three seasons, that could be an attractive opportunity.

McCarthy offers credibility, a track record with quarterbacks and would seemingly offer the proven leadership ownership says they want.