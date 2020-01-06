Report: Josh McDaniels to Interview with Giants Wednesday, Browns Friday

The schedule of interviews for Josh McDaniels is becoming clearer. According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the current New England Patriots offensive coordinator is scheduled to meet with all three teams that are currently in the market for a new head coach. McDaniels will start with the New York Giants on Wednesday followed by the Cleveland Browns on Friday. While he is supposed to meet with the Carolina Panthers, it's not clear when that will happen.

The Browns are meeting with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Monday and are supposed to speak with the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin Stefanski, at some point this week as well.

The Browns may well offer the most attractive job opening to McDaniels, particularly with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, which is someone McDaniels has been linked to since the 2018 NFL Draft. McDaniels was reportedly enamored with Mayfield to the point where there was talk the Patriots may try to trade up to get him to develop behind Tom Brady.

The Giants have Daniel Jones while the Panthers are still attempting to sort out where they will go at quarterback both next season and beyond. It's possible that the Patriots will make a strong push for McDaniels to stay as they did the last time he was looking at potential coaching destinations. After agreeing to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Bill Belichick was able to convince McDaniels to stay. That could happen again.

McDaniels is believed to be the favorite of Browns ownership. He might be the last interview they conduct and could then try to make a push for him to be the head coach if they are satisfied he's their guy.