BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Report: Josh McDaniels to Interview with Giants Wednesday, Browns Friday

Pete Smith

The schedule of interviews for Josh McDaniels is becoming clearer. According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the current New England Patriots offensive coordinator is scheduled to meet with all three teams that are currently in the market for a new head coach. McDaniels will start with the New York Giants on Wednesday followed by the Cleveland Browns on Friday. While he is supposed to meet with the Carolina Panthers, it's not clear when that will happen.

https://twitter.com/AlbertBreer/status/1214293572939321345

The Browns are meeting with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Monday and are supposed to speak with the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin Stefanski, at some point this week as well.

The Browns may well offer the most attractive job opening to McDaniels, particularly with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, which is someone McDaniels has been linked to since the 2018 NFL Draft. McDaniels was reportedly enamored with Mayfield to the point where there was talk the Patriots may try to trade up to get him to develop behind Tom Brady.

The Giants have Daniel Jones while the Panthers are still attempting to sort out where they will go at quarterback both next season and beyond. It's possible that the Patriots will make a strong push for McDaniels to stay as they did the last time he was looking at potential coaching destinations. After agreeing to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Bill Belichick was able to convince McDaniels to stay. That could happen again.

McDaniels is believed to be the favorite of Browns ownership. He might be the last interview they conduct and could then try to make a push for him to be the head coach if they are satisfied he's their guy.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Glazer: Cowboys Hire Mike McCarthy, Removing One Option And One Competitor

Pete Smith

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Dallas Cowboys have hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. The Browns had interviewed McCarthy last week for the their vacant head coaching position.

Questions for 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the only defensive coach the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to interview to this point. He is a coach on the rise and has enjoyed a ton of success this season, so he's worth an interview.

Browns Free to Pursue Josh McDaniels, Brian Daboll After Their Teams Lose Saturday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are free to pursue the offensive coordinators of the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills after their teams lost Saturday. The team is scheduled to speak with Brian Daboll Sunday and is slated to speak with Josh McDaniels this coming week.

Vikings Owner Puts Out Statement That Might Be Good News for Browns In Head Coaching Search

Pete Smith

Minnesota Vikings Owner Mark Wilkf put out a statement of support for head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. If this holds true, it could be good news for the Cleveland Browns who plan to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski who they almost gave the job to last year.

Joel Bitonio Named AP All-Pro Second Team

Pete Smith

Joel Bitonio, the Cleveland Browns left guard, was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team for the second consecutive season.

Questions For Mike McCarthy and Greg Roman

Pete Smith

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and current Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head coaching position on Thursday. There are questions that stand out for each.

Takeaways from Jimmy Haslam's Press Conference

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns held their end of season press conference on Thursday. Since they have just relieved the general manager of his duties on Tuesday, owner Jimmy Haslam was at the podium, answering questions about the head coaching search, which has already begun.

Report: Browns Are Interested in Urban Meyer

Pete Smith

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, the Cleveland Browns are interested in Urban Meyer, presumably for their head coaching position.

Dorsey Had to Go, Plus the Team Must Fully Embrace The Notion of Informed Decision Making

Pete Smith

John Dorsey forced the Cleveland Browns to part ways with him if they have any intention of being a franchise that works logically. Now it's up to ownership to ensure the franchise is on the same page in how they proceed from here, which should include embracing data.

Two Players That Likely Benefit from Dorsey Removal

Pete Smith

The decision to remove John Dorsey as the team's general manager could be good news for two Cleveland Browns players and their future with the team as neither seemed to be preferred by Dorsey.