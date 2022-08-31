Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2022 season with some question marks in the middle of the defensive line. Some guys just haven’t been what they were thought to be, mixed with unproven young players. All off-season the Browns have been linked to defensive tackle upgrades. That continues as the Browns have been connected to Ndamukong Suh, but it is one-sided per a report.

Suh continues to check in on the Browns' situation, according to The OBR. Suh is on the back end of his career and is heading toward potentially his last contract. Though the Browns could use help, they may be better off developing their own for the future with snaps that Suh would get. Suh is not the Pro Bowl player he once was, instead, he would be just rotational with the Browns.

Cleveland passed on countless defensive tackles through free agency and the NFL Draft. The Browns may be poised with the improvement of Jordan Elliott, perhaps they roll with their guys in-house.

It will be interesting to watch and see if the club eventually takes a longer look at Suh, or elsewhere.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Shouldn't Give Up on Anthony Schwartz

New Podcast - First Two Browns Preseason Games

Browns Offense Struggles in Dress Rehearsal Against Bears

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1

Browns Player Takeaways Against Eagles

Joshua Dobbs, Browns Offense Shines Against Eagles

Browns Talk Second Chances as Deshaun Watson Shows No Accountability or Remorse

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson had Mind Made up Weeks Prior

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options