Report: Ndamukong Suh Continues to Check in With Cleveland Browns

According to a report, the former Pro Bowl defensive tackle continues to monitor the situation in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2022 season with some question marks in the middle of the defensive line. Some guys just haven’t been what they were thought to be, mixed with unproven young players. All off-season the Browns have been linked to defensive tackle upgrades. That continues as the Browns have been connected to Ndamukong Suh, but it is one-sided per a report.

Suh continues to check in on the Browns' situation, according to The OBR. Suh is on the back end of his career and is heading toward potentially his last contract. Though the Browns could use help, they may be better off developing their own for the future with snaps that Suh would get. Suh is not the Pro Bowl player he once was, instead, he would be just rotational with the Browns.

Cleveland passed on countless defensive tackles through free agency and the NFL Draft. The Browns may be poised with the improvement of Jordan Elliott, perhaps they roll with their guys in-house.

It will be interesting to watch and see if the club eventually takes a longer look at Suh, or elsewhere.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Thoughts on The Cleveland Browns 53 Man Roster

By Brandon Little
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) cannot hang onto a pass against Chicago Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) and Chicago Bears cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. (39) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Brownsjl 31
Browns Shouldn't Give Up on Anthony Schwartz

By Pete Smith
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Deshaun Watson's Suspension Begins Today

By Brandon Little
Kicker Cade York Presents Unique Opportunities, Quandaries for Browns

By Pete Smith
Making it to 53: Cleveland Browns Roster Cuts Tracker

By Brandon Little
Browns DE Chris Odom Done for Season With Injury

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is tripped up as he throws a pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Offense Struggles in Dress Rehearsal Against Bears

By Pete Smith
Wyatt Teller Could Provide Answer at Right Guard
Browns Wyatt Teller Leaves Bears Game with Injury

By Pete Smith