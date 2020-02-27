Report: Jets Preparing Big Offer for Jack Conklin

BrownsDigest
According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the New York Jets are preparing to make a big push for pending free agent offensive tackle Jack Conklin. The Jets have an offensive line full of issues and find themselves potentially out of position to draft one of the top players in the class at the 11th pick overall. Conklin is 25 years old and would be entering the market as the best option in free agency.

The Jets have quarterback Sam Darnold entering his third season and they'd like to be able to keep him upright long enough to progress in his development. They also struggled to block for running back Le'Veon Bell last season. If they were able to land Conklin, it wouldn't fix the line entirely, but it would reduce the pressure to take one in the first round. They also have massive holes at pass rusher and wide receiver and could use that pick to address one of those.

If history is a guide, the Jets have not been afraid to overpay for free agents the past few years, including giving out a 5-year deal to cornerback Trumaine Johnson for up to $72 million, a 5-year deal to linebacker C.J. Mosley with $51 million guaranteed and a four-year deal with Le'Veon bell including $35 million guaranteed. If they hold true to that form and have their eyes firmly on Conklin, it's difficult to imagine anyone will top their contract offer.

The Browns have been linked to Conklin as a potential target at right tackle, but given the people in charge of the organization and the reality that free agent offensive tackles are one of the least efficient contracts on the open market in terms of getting bang for their buck, it likely won't take much to get the Browns to move on to other targets. Conklin is young and could be a nice building block up front, but the Browns put in a lot of effort to get out of cumbersome contracts up front including Kevin Zeitler's last year, so as much as they may want to make a big move to get an impact player up front, it will always sound better than actually achieving it.

The continuing negotiations around the collective bargaining agreement also make the proper valuation on players somewhat of a moving target, but wherever the market is set, Conklin will get the best contract of the group this year. With Anthony Constanzo comitting to play for the Indianapolis Colts again and contract talks between the Washington Redskins and Brandon Scherff, including the possibility of tagging him, Bryan Bulaga could be the lone big ticket free agent offensive line option the Browns may have an opportunity to sign. And Bulaga could be a target for the Los Angeles Chargers where his former offensive line coach, James Campen, is now employed.

There are some free agent options that the Browns could be looking that might include someone like Rashod Hill, who spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He should be reasonable to obtain and fits the offense the Browns want to run, having done it for the past few seasons for the Vikings. It wouldn't be as flashy, but it looks as though at least one offensive lineman will come via the Browns first round pick in April.

