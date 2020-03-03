Report: Odell Beckham Jr. to Help Browns With Uniform Reveal, Putting to Sleep Rumors of Him Being Moved

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have a part in the uniform reveal in April for the team.

Some liked the current uniforms, but a ton did not. So the team is ditching those and will have a new set of threads for next season and beyond. Which is expected to be a home and away combo, alternate uniform and then the color rush scheme. Fans are antsy to see what the owners have came up with. This is one thing that Cleveland has been good at not leaking, as not many have an idea of what’s to come, unless you’re part of the organization.

Rumors had it that Cleveland would part ways with Odell Beckham Jr for picks or other talent that would fill holes on the team. But, there’s never been really any evidence of that happening. The team will use their most marketable asset in Beckham to help reveal the new uniforms, which points toward the fact that he will be sticking around.

One season playing injured for the Browns and still having over 1,000 yards just shows the player that Odell is and will continue to be. Now that is asleep, it’s time to wait for the new uniforms, which could make a lot of fans happy, or potentially not.