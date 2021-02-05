Richard Sherman to Browns? Not Likely

A report that doesn't appear to actually be a report is suggesting that free agent defensive back Richard Sherman is interested in joining the Cleveland Browns, which doesn't make much sense given his recent history with the team.

Sherman is a free agent and despite nearing 33 years of age, he's been an effective zone corner, playing at a pretty high level for the San Francisco 49ers. He also knows Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who was an assistant with with the 49ers before joining the Browns after a two year-stint with the Denver Broncos as their defensive coordinator.

The fit would be pretty contingent on Woods being satisfied on sticking with a zone defense almost exclusively as that's what Sherman does. Unless he were to move to free safety, that would limit what the Browns can do with coverage calls. That would also limit how they could use Denzel Ward, which seems counterproductive.

Before getting to all of those potential stumbling blocks, Sherman has had his share of differences of opinion with the Browns.

First, when the Browns played the 49ers, Sherman accused Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield of refusing to shake his hand. After video clearly showed it was a lie, Sherman admitted he it was a fabrication and apologized to Mayfield. It's still not clear why he decided to do it.

Sherman's then defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, was interviewed for the head coaching position for the Browns. When the Browns hired Kevin Stefanski, Sherman didn't exactly provide a ringing endorsement.

Perhaps his tune has changed and he's been impressed enough by what many outlets have dubbed the coach of the year and now wishes to play for him. Given Sherman's pride, that isn't terribly likely.

Sherman is an incredibly intelligent person and he's not afraid to share his opinion, which can be brilliant at times when he's offering his perspective on a number of issues. Occasionally, it can produce some foot in mouth circumstances. Sherman is not likely to suddenly he wants to play for the Browns given recent history.

Last but not least, Sherman grew up in California, went to college at Stanford, started his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks and continued it with the 49ers. While the Seahawks element of this was a product of the NFL Draft, most everything else was by choice. It's not out of the question that Sherman would go east to perhaps finish out his NFL career, but that might require paying a premium that is unlikely to interest the Browns.

