Ronnie Harrison Relieved to be in Cleveland, Signaling no Common Goal in Jacksonville

When Joe Schobert signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars he probably didn’t think he would be joining another rebuild, it is seemingly heading that way with the approach the Jaguars look to be taking. Stockpiling draft picks and gearing up for the future something that Cleveland did just a couple of years ago.

Trading Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick was just one of the moves they have made gathering more draft ammunition. Harrison recently fired out a tweet signaling that he is going to much happier in Cleveland, a team that has a goal.

Harrison and Jacksonville wasn’t a real fit it seemed, one that just was not working out. The Jaguars are a bit away from competing, while the Browns hope to be almost to that point or already there. Harrison will be helpful for the Browns in pass coverage on the back end and best result would be he improves in the run game, he may not be asked to do much of that though.

Likely lining up at strong safety to provide depth throughout the game will be where you find the former Alabama player. Harrison may possibly pitch in at free safety where he can sit back and play center field, nonetheless he will see the field.

The Tweet by Harrison goes to show how far the Cleveland Browns have come. From having to overpay mediocre free agents to even get them in orange and brown, to having players feel relieved when joining the organization. It is a testament to what the front office led by Andrew Berry is trying to do, the goal that will lead to winning.