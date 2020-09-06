SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Ronnie Harrison Relieved to be in Cleveland, Signaling no Common Goal in Jacksonville

BrandonLittle

When Joe Schobert signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars he probably didn’t think he would be joining another rebuild, it is seemingly heading that way with the approach the Jaguars look to be taking. Stockpiling draft picks and gearing up for the future something that Cleveland did just a couple of years ago.

Trading Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick was just one of the moves they have made gathering more draft ammunition. Harrison recently fired out a tweet signaling that he is going to much happier in Cleveland, a team that has a goal.

Harrison and Jacksonville wasn’t a real fit it seemed, one that just was not working out. The Jaguars are a bit away from competing, while the Browns hope to be almost to that point or already there. Harrison will be helpful for the Browns in pass coverage on the back end and best result would be he improves in the run game, he may not be asked to do much of that though.

Likely lining up at strong safety to provide depth throughout the game will be where you find the former Alabama player. Harrison may possibly pitch in at free safety where he can sit back and play center field, nonetheless he will see the field.

The Tweet by Harrison goes to show how far the Cleveland Browns have come. From having to overpay mediocre free agents to even get them in orange and brown, to having players feel relieved when joining the organization. It is a testament to what the front office led by Andrew Berry is trying to do, the goal that will lead to winning. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns Practice Squad

With rosters getting settled, teams like the Cleveland Browns are able to start putting together practice squads with a few new rules that cause some important changes to the season.

Pete Smith

Former Browns Receiver Antonio Callaway Signed To Dolphins Practice Squad

Antonio Callaway, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver, has agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins as part of their practice squad.

Pete Smith

Browns Claim A Pair of Defensive Linemen Off of Waivers

The Cleveland Browns made a pair of waiver claims on Sunday, adding two defensive linemen. Vincent Taylor, formerly of the Buffalo Bills projects to play nose and Joe Jackson from the Dallas Cowboys would be another big bodied defensive end.

Pete Smith

Damion Ratley Claimed By Giants From Waivers

Damion Ratley, released by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, was claimed on waivers by the New York Giants.

Pete Smith

Clowney's One-Year Deal With Titans Enables Browns Pursuit In 2021

The Cleveland Browns were interested Jadeveon Clowney throughout the free agency process before they made the decision to redo their deal with Olivier Vernon. With Clowney signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, the Browns will revisit the issue in 2021.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: 8 Observations As The Team Gets Down to 53

The Cleveland Browns are down to 53 players; looking at some of the choices made and what else could happen ahead of the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pete Smith

Quick Thoughts about the Browns Current Roster and Cutdown

Browns GM Andrew Berry has to trim down his training camp roster to 53 players. There are some surprise cuts and my thoughts analyze which players will return.

Shawn Stevenson

Will Nick Chubb get Another Contract in Cleveland?

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is poised for a big season in 2020. He will be looking for a contract extension but will GM Andrew Berry pay up?

Shawn Stevenson

by

shwnstevenson

Browns Waive S J.T. Hassell, WR J'Mon Moore, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., DT Ricky Walker

With a deadline Saturday to get down to 53, the Cleveland Browns waived four players on Thursday including J.T. Hassell, J'Mon Moore, Donnie Lewis and Ricky Walker. The roster is currently at 75.

Pete Smith

by

shwnstevenson

Browns Still Aren't Out of Clowney Sweepstakes: Here's Why

The Cleveland Browns have been aggressively been pursuing Jadeveon Clowney for the vast majority of the offseason. They still aren't out of the running for Clowney, but how they will approach it has changed.

Pete Smith