Former Browns QB Josh Rosen Signs with Vikings Practice Squad

Josh Rosen, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback who spent all summer with the team, has signed with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

Quarterback Josh Rosen has found a new home. The former Cleveland Browns signal caller has signed with the Minnesota Vikings, joining their practice squad. Once again, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah and his friend and former boss Andrew Berry are exchanging quarterbacks.

Rosen is attempting to find somewhere he can stick. He was with the Browns the entire summer and looked as though he might be at least a member of the team's practice squad for the season. The Browns knew they'd be without Deshaun Watson for a portion of the year and they had numerous quarterbacks in reserve.

Initially, the battle for the backup job behind interim starter Jacoby Brissett was between Rosen and Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs won. Then the Browns claimed Kellen Mond on waivers from the Vikings. A former third-round pick, Mond offered potential to be a long term backup that played a similar style as Watson.

Mond was raw and needed substantial development, but the Browns felt good enough about him to keep him on the active roster for the entire season, believing the fit and payoff were worth it.

That left Rosen as the fourth quarterback on a team without Watson. Fifth with him. So the Browns opted to let him go. The Browns were intrigued enough with Rosen to see what the former first round pick might offer them, but he always stuck out like a sore thumb contrasted against the other quarterbacks on the team.

Rosen offers limited mobility and wants to get the ball out as quickly as possible. At UCLA, he was effective at diagnosing defenses and knowing where the ball had to go. In the NFL, when he was right, it looked great. But when he couldn't get the ball out, he was often a sitting duck.

Compare that to Brissett, who might be a pocket passer in style, but he's built like a tight end and can run when he wants to. Dobbs and Mond both had excellent mobility, more in line with Watson.

Stylistically, Rosen is far more in line with Kirk Cousins of the Vikings, so it might prove to be a good fit for the remainder of the season.

Once Watson was activated, the Browns waived Dobbs, who has since signed with the Detroit Lions practice squad. With Rosen in Minnesota, the Browns have two former quarterbacks in the NFC North. The Browns have Watson, Brissett and Mond on their active roster.