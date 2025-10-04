Shedeur Sanders shares message to Dillon Gabriel in recent social media post
Many have loved to paint Shedeur Sanders as a raging storm inside the Cleveland Browns locker room.
With the recent promotion of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the starting quarterback position, there has been speculation about Sanders' controversial actions following the decision. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the decision on Oct. 1, moving veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the backup position, meaning Sanders would still remain as QB3.
He briefly appeared before reporters late on Wednesday, silently mouthing responses which immediately drew attention.
The gesture was widely interpreted as a way for Sanders to avoid talking to the media, but with the questions being about the promotion of Gabriel, it appeared as though there may have been frustration about the front office's decision to keep him low on the totem poll.
No matter how the polarizing moment was taken, Sanders backed up the belief that he supports Cleveland's new QB1 with a social media post on Saturday.
Sanders took to his Instagram story, posting an image of himself and Gabriel throwing together.
The two rookie quarterbacks were taken within two rounds of one another in the 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel was taken with the 94th overall selection in the third round, with Sanders going 50 picks later with the 144th selection in the fifth round.
The speculation surrounding the relationship between the two is understandable, as each player came into training camp fighting to compete against one another for a spot on the depth chart.
While Gabriel has taken small flak here and there with his comments, Sanders has often been in the limelight more often.
Just a short few weeks ago, it was reported by Shedeur's father himself, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, that the Baltimore Ravens had plans to select him in the fifth round. Ultimately, the Browns' third-stringer decided he did not want to play behind two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and get a better chance to start in the league in his rookie season.
No matter what news comes out or how Sanders acts, he is going to continue to have the spotlight on him, with many individuals criticizing him.
For Sanders, this adds weight to his journey. As a fifth-rounder, the margin for error is thin. Players drafted outside of the early rounds rarely receive the same leeway given to top prospects, especially when much of the attention is drawn from aspects of his persona that occur off the field.
His rookie season has seemingly always been balancing on a knife's-edge where he must prove he belongs on the football field, but also in the locker room.
At least for now, with the Browns clashing in international play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sanders has shown that he stands with his rookie counterpart as the team looks to find its second win of the 2025 season.
The game will kickoff at 9:30 a.m. from London, England, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.