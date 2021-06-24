Steelers Release OG David DeCastro

The former 2014 first round pick entering his eighth season has been released by the only team he's ever played for on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they are releasing pro bowl guard David DeCastro as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Along with Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler, who both signed with other teams in free agency and Maurkice Pouncey, who retired after the 2020 season, DeCastro is the fourth starting offensive lineman the team is moving on from since last season.

Their lone returning starter is Zach Banner, who missed 15 games last year with a torn ACL.

DeCastro has been to six Pro Bowls and been voted First Team All-Pro twice. He's also 31 years old and the Steelers are going with a much younger approach at the position group. So as good as DeCastro has been, they may be ripping off the band-aid with this group and saving money at the same time.

The Steelers have to eat $5.47 million in dead cap to move on from DeCastro, the last of his signing bonus, but they do get back $8.75 million from his salary.

One possible alternative to DeCastro could be Trai Turner, a free agent that visited the team in the past week. Turner is younger at 28 years old and fits the direction the Steelers appear to want to go, getting more raw power up front.

DeCastro was the best run blocker on the team last year, but their stated goal for this season is to be more of a power team to get push up front, especially with the addition of Najee Harris, their first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Steelers could have some real promise on the interior of their line with Kevin Doston likely to inherit a starting guard spot and the addition of Kendrick Green, who could potentially play center. With the release of DeCastro, it's at least possible that he could play guard.

The release of DeCastro also adds to the list of turnover the Steelers have had after going all in with last year's team. Villanueva, now with the Baltimore Ravens, Feiler with the Los Angeles Chargers, Pouncey retired, the Steelers also lost tight end Vance McDonald to retirement. They released corner Steven Nelson, saw Mike Hilton, their slot corner sign with the Detroit Lions and James Conner, now replaced by Harris, signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Bud Dupree, the team's starting edge rusher across from T.J. Watt signed a huge deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The Steelers would like people to believe they are still a contender, but it's going to be a real challenge to make up for the talent losses they've suffered while also getting newer players up and ready to compete against what is arguably the most difficult schedule in the NFL.

DeCastro could have some interest from teams quickly which might include a divisional foe in the Cincinnati Bengals.

