Steelers Acquire LB Avery Williamson From Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded a fifth round pick to the New York Jets for linebacker Avery Williamson and a seventh round pick.

Against the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers lost Devin Bush for the season due to injury and while the Steelers have gotten effective play out of Robert Spillane in the interim, they have no depth at linebacker.

Williamson has been a pretty average this season, but would undoubtedly look far better with the Steelers defensive line in front of him.

Williamson is in the last year of his contract and the Steelers may not be able or even interested in re-signing him after the season. They obviously like Bush, whom they traded up to draft and Vince Williams is a hard nosed two down backer. They still have Spillane as well.

Maybe the Steelers see a path where they can keep Williamson and let Williams go, but for the time being, the Steelers are 7-0 and see an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl. Williamson ensures they will have linebacker depth for a deep run and attempts to keep their at a high level with a player in Williamson who can handle making the calls for the defense.

Due to the COVID-19 issues of the Tennessee Titans, the Steelers already had their bye week, so unless they clinch the one first round bye for the AFC, they will not get a break until the playoffs at the earliest. That is one more benefit to adding a player like Williamson with nine weeks left in the season.

The Steelers will have Williamson the next time the Browns face them in the regular season finale in Cleveland.