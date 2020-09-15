SI.com
Steelers Right Tackle Zach Banner Suffers Torn ACL

Pete Smith

According to NFL Network, Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Zach Banner suffered a torn ACL in the team's debut against the New York Giants.

Banner was shown visibly upset being comforted by teammates before being carted to the locker room. It made for an emotional moment on the broadcast with a ton of people feeling awful for Banner in that moment.

Banner posted the following to his twitter account after the game.

Banner was starting his first game in the NFL after he had been on a number of teams, both on practice squads and a backup. He was on the Cleveland Browns at one point.

Banner beat out Chukwuma Okorafor, a 2018 third round pick, who stepped in and finished the game in Banner's stead.

The problem for the Steelers is this was only one of the injuries the team suffered on the offensive front. Stefen Wisniewski left the game with a pectoral injury. The extent of the injury has not been revealed, but he did not finish the game.

Wisniewski was signed as a free agent in the offseason and was their starter at left guard. Matt Feiler took his spot in the lineup to finish the game. If that injury proves to be serious as well, the Steelers lost 40 percent of their starting line in the first game of the season. Both of the replacements have experience with the team and may be able to be good enough relative to what they were getting, but their depth would be spent.

The team still has J.C. Hassenauer as the team's backup center and Kevin Doston as a backup guard, but their tackle situation would be more pressed. The Steelers do have three offensive tackles on their practice squad including Jarron Jones, Anthony Coyle and Derwin Gray.

At least one of them is likely to be signed to the active roster with the news about Banner.

