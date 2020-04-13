BrownsDigest
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rumored To Want To Trade Up For Tackle To Protect Tom Brady

Pete Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heavily rumored to be in the market to trade up from 14th pick to get their blindside protector for newly signed quarterback Tom Brady as noted by J.C. Cornall, CEO and Founder of The Draft Network. Firmly in win now mode, they don't have the option to wait and need to get someone who can contribute immediately.

That obviously has implications for the Cleveland Browns, since the Bucs would likely be moving in front of the Browns to make such a selection. The Browns and the New York Jets, picking 10th and 11th respectively, both need a left tackle.

Two teams stand out that could be in the market to trade back as far to 14th pick; the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars. It's possible, though unlikely the Panthers are going to make a deal for the Bucs to get what could be a Super Bowl winning piece, so that would leave the Jaguars.

The Jaguars traded away both of their corners over the past year and need replacements. They fortunately have a boat load of draft picks already. However, unless Jeffrey Okudah from Ohio State were to slip to ninth pick, they may not see a player they love that they want to take there, being receptive to swapping picks with the Bucs. They could then select C.J. Henderson, the corner from Florida while also getting some additional assets from the Bucs.

The Browns would have to watch the Bucs take the tackle they prefer and potentially be left out from the top tackle group. New general manager Andrew Berry seems far more interested in moving down than moving up, so the Browns aren't likely to compete to stay in front of the Bucs to take their preferred option. If the Browns were to get shut out from Tristan Wirfs from Iowa and Andrew Thomas of Georgia, they will likely try to maneuver a trade down the board.

Henry Ruggs III, the wide receiver out of Alabama, seems to be a popular target for a few teams that want to move up in the draft. The Las Vegas Raiders, who pick 12th and Denver Broncos, who control the 15th pick in the draft, may well be competing against each other for the right to trade Ruggs. The Browns would ransom Ruggs off, get a draft pick and then take a tackle they like at 12 or 15.

If all of those scenarios were to play out, the Bucs end up with a tackle at 9, the team that trades up with the Browns select Ruggs at 10, the Jets potentially pick a tackle at 11 and the Browns take their tackle at 12 or 15 with the Jaguars selecting C.J. Henderson at 14.

In Connection With Uniform Reveal, Browns Announce ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund

The Cleveland Browns have announced the 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' Fund to coincide with their uniform release on Wednesday. It's an initiative created to commit proceeds from jersey sales to those being pressed into duty as a result of COVID-19.

Pete Smith

5 Defensive Tackles For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have improved their defensive tackle rotation through free agency with the addition of Andrew Billings to bolster the nose, but they could use another three-technique from the 2020 NFL Draft to improve the rotation as well as the interior pass rush.

Pete Smith

5 Running Backs For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have to make a determination on how they will approach Kareem Hunt for this season and the future. Depending on their decision with Hunt, that could lead them to selecting a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Browns GM Andrew Berry Conference Call Answering Questions About NFL Draft

Friday, Andrew Berry had a conference call that falls between free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. He answered questions about both and this focuses on his answers regarding the NFL Draft. There is another focused on free agency.

Pete Smith

Connor Orr Ranks Browns 19th Best Quarterback Situation

SI's Connor Orr rated the quarterback situations in the NFL and the Cleveland Browns were rated conservatively to say the least.

Pete Smith

Major Moves By Cleveland Browns Focused On 2020 Ignore Current Reality

COVID-19 has already made an impact on the 2020 NFL season and teams like the Cleveland Browns are at a disadvantage as a result. Major signings or trades focused on impacting this upcoming season ignore reality, would be a huge mistake.

Pete Smith

Browns GM Andrew Berry Answering Questions About Free Agency And Some Of His Philosophies

Friday, Andrew Berry had a conference call that falls between free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. He answered questions about both and this focuses on his answers regarding the free agency and general football philosophy. There is another focused on the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Yannick Ngakoue to the Cleveland Browns On Draft Day?

Yannick Ngakoue is intent on being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFL Draft could potentially be the time it happens. The Cleveland Browns have been mentioned as one possible destination. It's possible, but is it realistic?

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Analyzing the Cleveland Browns 2020 Overall Cap

The Browns have the most cap space in the NFL. GM Andrew Berry has plenty of flexibility to sign free agents and in 2021 he has big decisions for new contracts.

Shawn Stevenson

VMI1998

Cleveland Browns Tease Uniform Release

In anticipation for their uniform release that is reportedly scheduled to happen on April 15th, the Cleveland Browns put out a teaser video on Thursday.

Pete Smith