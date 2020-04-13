The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heavily rumored to be in the market to trade up from 14th pick to get their blindside protector for newly signed quarterback Tom Brady as noted by J.C. Cornall, CEO and Founder of The Draft Network. Firmly in win now mode, they don't have the option to wait and need to get someone who can contribute immediately.

That obviously has implications for the Cleveland Browns, since the Bucs would likely be moving in front of the Browns to make such a selection. The Browns and the New York Jets, picking 10th and 11th respectively, both need a left tackle.

Two teams stand out that could be in the market to trade back as far to 14th pick; the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars. It's possible, though unlikely the Panthers are going to make a deal for the Bucs to get what could be a Super Bowl winning piece, so that would leave the Jaguars.

The Jaguars traded away both of their corners over the past year and need replacements. They fortunately have a boat load of draft picks already. However, unless Jeffrey Okudah from Ohio State were to slip to ninth pick, they may not see a player they love that they want to take there, being receptive to swapping picks with the Bucs. They could then select C.J. Henderson, the corner from Florida while also getting some additional assets from the Bucs.

The Browns would have to watch the Bucs take the tackle they prefer and potentially be left out from the top tackle group. New general manager Andrew Berry seems far more interested in moving down than moving up, so the Browns aren't likely to compete to stay in front of the Bucs to take their preferred option. If the Browns were to get shut out from Tristan Wirfs from Iowa and Andrew Thomas of Georgia, they will likely try to maneuver a trade down the board.

Henry Ruggs III, the wide receiver out of Alabama, seems to be a popular target for a few teams that want to move up in the draft. The Las Vegas Raiders, who pick 12th and Denver Broncos, who control the 15th pick in the draft, may well be competing against each other for the right to trade Ruggs. The Browns would ransom Ruggs off, get a draft pick and then take a tackle they like at 12 or 15.

If all of those scenarios were to play out, the Bucs end up with a tackle at 9, the team that trades up with the Browns select Ruggs at 10, the Jets potentially pick a tackle at 11 and the Browns take their tackle at 12 or 15 with the Jaguars selecting C.J. Henderson at 14.