Skip to main content

Houston Texans Settle with 30 Woman Who Accused Deshaun Watson of Sexual Misconduct

The Houston Texans agreed to a settlement with 30 different women who have accused now Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans have agreed to a settlement with 30 different women over accusations of sexual misconduct with former quarterback Deshaun Watson during massage appointments.

Tony Buzbee represented the 30 women making the claims. Only one woman had officially filed a lawsuit against the Texans to this point. Texans ownership, including Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair, specifically note this is not an admission of any guilt. Nevertheless, they reached a settlement with almost no pressure in an attempt to make reach closure as soon as possible.

An article from Jenny Ventras and the New York Times is the first time the Texans organization has come up publicly. According to her reporting, Watson had some appointments in venues that were furnished or paid for by the Houston Texans. It also included allegations that the Texans provided Watson with signed non-disclosure agreements to provide these massage therapists.

One might argue the Texans did this as quickly and quietly as they did because it puts the focus back on Watson since four women still have civil lawsuits pending against the current Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watson is still waiting for the recommendation by Sue Robinson as to whether or not he violated the NFL's personal conduct policy and if he should be suspended games.

The NFL has not commented on the accusations against the Texans nor has there been any mention of an investigation into the conduct of the organization to this point.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

F3AA1F36-E6E1-4F4E-AEB9-6A859EFA945E
News

Ndamukong Suh Remains on Browns Radar

By Brandon LittleJul 13, 2022
Options for Cleveland Browns Approaching Nick Chubb's Future
News

Browns RB Nick Chubb Ranked Highly on NFL’s Top Rushers List

By Brandon LittleJul 13, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Panthers Baker Mayfield Speaks on Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

By Brandon LittleJul 12, 2022
Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Denzel Ward Recognized as Top-10 Corner

By Evan CrowellJul 12, 2022
4781106B-03E8-40A4-AA69-4EDD81C597A1
News

When a Decision on Potential Suspension for Browns Deshaun Watson Could Come

By Brandon LittleJul 11, 2022
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

NFL Personnel Grades Myles Garrett As No. 2 Edge

By Evan CrowellJul 11, 2022
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) runs a drill during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

NFL Network Predicts Rookie Success For Perrion Winfrey

By Evan CrowellJul 10, 2022
51B10FAB-1EB9-4C52-BBAC-0A8F35FA7144
News

Tony Buzbee Says he Doesn’t Represent Accuser Who Had Son Undermine Claims

By Brandon LittleJul 8, 2022