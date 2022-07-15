Houston Texans Settle with 30 Woman Who Accused Deshaun Watson of Sexual Misconduct

The Houston Texans agreed to a settlement with 30 different women who have accused now Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans have agreed to a settlement with 30 different women over accusations of sexual misconduct with former quarterback Deshaun Watson during massage appointments.

Tony Buzbee represented the 30 women making the claims. Only one woman had officially filed a lawsuit against the Texans to this point. Texans ownership, including Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair, specifically note this is not an admission of any guilt. Nevertheless, they reached a settlement with almost no pressure in an attempt to make reach closure as soon as possible.

An article from Jenny Ventras and the New York Times is the first time the Texans organization has come up publicly. According to her reporting, Watson had some appointments in venues that were furnished or paid for by the Houston Texans. It also included allegations that the Texans provided Watson with signed non-disclosure agreements to provide these massage therapists.

One might argue the Texans did this as quickly and quietly as they did because it puts the focus back on Watson since four women still have civil lawsuits pending against the current Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Watson is still waiting for the recommendation by Sue Robinson as to whether or not he violated the NFL's personal conduct policy and if he should be suspended games.

The NFL has not commented on the accusations against the Texans nor has there been any mention of an investigation into the conduct of the organization to this point.