Texans Waive Possible Wide Receiver Help in Kenny Stills, But There's a Problem

The Cleveland Browns reportedly looked at potential wide receiver options ahead of the trade deadline and one potential option was Kenny Stills, who the Houston Texans have waived.

A mutual agreement between the Texans and Stills, he is certainly worth a look for the Browns, but the fact he's subject to waivers makes it unlikely they'll get anywhere near him. Worse, one of the teams that stands out as a possible destination that has a higher waiver claim than the Browns is the Baltimore Ravens.

Stills was acquired along with Laremy Tunsill in a trade with the Miami Dolphins as then head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien assembled a track team for his wide receiver room. The Texans already had Will Fuller and then added Stills, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb.

Three months into the season, the Texans barely use Stills, favoring the other three receivers and a few tight ends, so they agreed to waive him.

Stills is a player with great speed and the ability to stretch the field, which could be valuable to a team like the Browns. KhaDarel Hodge, who has six receptions and Rashard Higgins are the Browns biggest deep threats currently.

The price of success, the Browns are pretty low on the waiver priority and it would require a significant number of teams to pass on him before they could get their opportunity. It's possible, but seems unlikely.

If somehow Stills were to get to the Browns, he could provide help at the receiver spot and provide the type of deep threat the Browns had with players like Breshad Perriman or Antonio Callaway the past two seasons.