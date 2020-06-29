BrownsDigest
Conor Orr Gets It Right On Browns Most Underrated Player

Pete Smith

In his latest for theMMQB, Conor Orr went through every roster and named the most underrated player. For the Cleveland Browns, Orr gets it right in selecting El Presidente, J.C. Tretter.

While Joel Bitonio may be Cleveland’s best and most decorated offensive lineman, Tretter has been quietly consistent but has not been recognized since his All-Ivy nod in 2012. Tretter has not missed a snap since joining the Browns three years ago and, amid a notably bad season for the unit in 2019, he was solid in pass protection and committed just two penalties over the course of 1,042 snaps.

Tretter is often regarded as being solid but unspectacular. And for the year he played on one leg for the entire year with a high ankle sprain, not practicing during the week and almost miraculously going out and playing well on Sunday, that was true. But when he was healthy last year, he was an excellent player and he's never been recognized with a postseason award.

Joel Bitonio is fantastic and deserves the accolades he's received, but it's been a dynamic duo since Joe Thomas retired. The tackle positon was bad last year and right guard was a weakness until Wyatt Teller stabilized it the latter half of the year.

While it speaks to Nick Chubb's remarkable ability, the fact he was able to be the NFL's second leading rusher last year was often running behind wide zone schemes between the tackles does speak to the ability of Tretter and Bitonio. The additions of Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills at the tackle positions are reasons to be excited about the offensive line, enabling a more effective outside zone game. Allowing Tretter and Bitonio to operate in a zone scheme full time, where they have excelled, gives more reason to believe Chubb can have a monster year.

Tretter is a good pass protector and solid run blocker. One of the things that allows him to stand out is his range. He's able to pull in the running game and enables some ambitious pass protections that want to move the pocket.

Perhaps if the Browns can have a great year in the standings, Tretter will get his due in terms of accolades, but he's got plenty of talent, his value in the locker room and toughness are unquestioned, making it an easy decision for general manager John Dorsey to extend Tretter for three years.

Jadeveon Clowney's Preferred Preferred Destinations Per Report

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network is reporting that free agent defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney has two preferred destinations, but there is a catch.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum: Baker Mayfield Will Be On Short Leash

Former general manager Mike Tannenbaum was on ESPN's Get Up and made a few interesting proclamations about the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation and Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham Jr Reached Out To Cam Newton To Congratulate Him After Signing With The New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr and Cam Newton have put in some work together recently, Beckham reached out after the signing of Newton with the New England Patriots to congratulate him.

BrandonLittle

Jason Tarver On Rookie: "Jacobs Is a Very Smart, Productive Young Man"

During his conference call, Jason Tarver, the Cleveland Browns linebackers coach answered a few questions about Jacob Phillips, including the possibility the rookie could start.

Pete Smith

Jason Tarver On Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki: "They Really Attacked The Playbook"

Jason Tarver, the Cleveland Browns linebackers coach fielded a number of questions on the development of Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson, the team's second year linebackers they drafted last year.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Stacks Up With The Best In The Game, In Less Games

Myles Garrett is one of the best in the game. This latest stat from PFF is more proof to that testament about the Cleveland Browns star pass rusher.

BrandonLittle

ESPN Analyst Introduces Potential Deal For Cleveland Browns To Acquire Yannick Ngakoue

The Cleveland Browns have uncertainty at one side of the defensive line, Field Yates has an idea with what would make sense for the team.

BrandonLittle

by

Dopeitsparish

Kevin Stefanski On Baker Mayfield: "I've Been Very Impressed With the Work He's Put In"

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was only asked one direct question about Baker Mayfield in his conference call on Thursday, which is notable.

Pete Smith

Bengals Offensive Lineman Posts, Deletes Homophobic Image to Instagram

As the NFL tries to come to grips with its issues on race, Bobby Hart serves a reminder how the league has to go on the issue of homophobia. The Bengals offensive lineman posted and then deleted a homophobic image to his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

by

MikeP333

ESPN: Cleveland Browns 2017 Team Not One Of The Worst In The Last Decade

The Cleveland Browns 2017 was terrible by all means, but one ESPN analysts says they’re not one of the worst teams in the last decade.

BrandonLittle

by

Browns_Guy