Conor Orr Gets It Right On Browns Most Underrated Player

In his latest for theMMQB, Conor Orr went through every roster and named the most underrated player. For the Cleveland Browns, Orr gets it right in selecting El Presidente, J.C. Tretter.

While Joel Bitonio may be Cleveland’s best and most decorated offensive lineman, Tretter has been quietly consistent but has not been recognized since his All-Ivy nod in 2012. Tretter has not missed a snap since joining the Browns three years ago and, amid a notably bad season for the unit in 2019, he was solid in pass protection and committed just two penalties over the course of 1,042 snaps.

Tretter is often regarded as being solid but unspectacular. And for the year he played on one leg for the entire year with a high ankle sprain, not practicing during the week and almost miraculously going out and playing well on Sunday, that was true. But when he was healthy last year, he was an excellent player and he's never been recognized with a postseason award.

Joel Bitonio is fantastic and deserves the accolades he's received, but it's been a dynamic duo since Joe Thomas retired. The tackle positon was bad last year and right guard was a weakness until Wyatt Teller stabilized it the latter half of the year.

While it speaks to Nick Chubb's remarkable ability, the fact he was able to be the NFL's second leading rusher last year was often running behind wide zone schemes between the tackles does speak to the ability of Tretter and Bitonio. The additions of Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills at the tackle positions are reasons to be excited about the offensive line, enabling a more effective outside zone game. Allowing Tretter and Bitonio to operate in a zone scheme full time, where they have excelled, gives more reason to believe Chubb can have a monster year.

Tretter is a good pass protector and solid run blocker. One of the things that allows him to stand out is his range. He's able to pull in the running game and enables some ambitious pass protections that want to move the pocket.

Perhaps if the Browns can have a great year in the standings, Tretter will get his due in terms of accolades, but he's got plenty of talent, his value in the locker room and toughness are unquestioned, making it an easy decision for general manager John Dorsey to extend Tretter for three years.