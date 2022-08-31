Thoughts on The Cleveland Browns 53 Man Roster

Cleveland Browns cut their roster to 53 players yesterday, here we take a quick look at it.

Teams around the NFL had to have rosters cut down to 53 players yesterday by 4 p.m. Cleveland Browns had to cut over 20 players to get down to that number, with the hope for some of them to make it back to the practice squad.

Now that the team is at least mostly put together, we try to give a reaction to each position group. There could be additional moves before the week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Offense

Quarterbacks: Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs

The early season storyline will rest on the fact of if Jacoby Brissett can keep the Browns above water for 11 games. Eventually, Deshaun Watson will be in this group, and perhaps Dobbs to the practice squad.

Running backs: Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton Jr., Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson

There is not a better running back in the league. If the Browns somehow carry five backs into the season, they should trade one by the trade deadline.

Wide receivers: Amari Cooper, David Bell, Anthony Schwartz, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michael Woods II

On paper, this group is uninspiring past the acquisition of Cooper. Peoples-Jones has shown he belongs but the Browns need that next step. Cleveland needs the rest of the group to develop, and the team will hope Bell hits the ground running.

Tight ends: David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Njoku was paid in the off-season, and now this is where he proves it. With a larger role, Bryant should fit like a glove.

Offensive line: Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, Michael Dunn, James Hudson III, Drew Forbes, Hjalte Froholdt

Cleveland continues to look like a top-10 offensive line unit, as well as some quality pieces in the depth.

Defense

Defensive line: Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, Isaac Rochell, Isaiah Thomas, Chase Winovich, Alex Wright,

Browns kept an extra edge player, at least initially. The development and play in the middle could make or break this defense in the end.

Linebackers: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker Jr., Tony Fields II, Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, Jordan Kunaszyk

The Browns don’t invest in this position heavily, but the second year out of Notre Dame has star potential. After that, the Browns just need guys to fill their given roles.

Cornerbacks: Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson Jr., AJ Green, Greedy Williams

The cornerback room is a strength on the roster. Finding a better five in the league will not be easy on paper.

Safeties: John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., D’Anthony Bell, Richard LeCounte III

If Delpit can take over as a top-end safety in this league, it could just maybe be the last touch on this defense. Johnson improved as the year went on last year, and should be even better in his second year in Cleveland. Harrison came back and should provide good depth. The Browns have younger guys who need a chance after them.

Special teams: Cade York, Corey Bojorquez, Charley Hughlett

This year the special teams should be vastly improved. The return game will be a question mark entering the season.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Shouldn't Give Up on Anthony Schwartz

New Podcast - First Two Browns Preseason Games

Browns Offense Struggles in Dress Rehearsal Against Bears

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1

Browns Player Takeaways Against Eagles

Joshua Dobbs, Browns Offense Shines Against Eagles

Browns Talk Second Chances as Deshaun Watson Shows No Accountability or Remorse

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson had Mind Made up Weeks Prior

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options