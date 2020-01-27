BrownsMaven
TMZ Releases Video of Kareem Hunt Stop

Pete Smith

As TMZ is often able to do, they were able to get the video from Kareem Hunt's traffic stop that happened last week in Rocky River. This is Hunt's second devastating video recorded near Cleveland that TMZ has been able to find; the first being the hotel assault incident caught on security tape. In this, the current Cleveland Browns running back admits any number of things that wont make the team or the league happy, including the fact he admits he'd fail a drug test and he believes he should be playing for a Super Bowl right now as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. 

At the time of the arrest, Hunt was only ticketed for speeding despite the marijuana found in the car, blaming it on his brother. The video shows a cop doing Hunt a favor while scolding him for putting himself in this position.

Hunt, who then general manager John Dorsey signed after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs for lying about the incident that occurred in a Cleveland hotel, signed him at a low risk, low cost contract in hopes of getting a tremendous player for nothing. Hunt was a nice addition to the Browns, but was never quite the stud that many believed he would be with the Browns.

Now, the new front office which includes Andrew Berry, who just signed up for the general manager job on Monday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski, have to decide what they will do about Hunt, who at the very least will face some questions from the league. Hunt is scheduled to be a restricted free agent.

Cleveland Browns Hire Andrew Berry as General Manager, Make History in the Process

The Cleveland Browns have officially named Andrew Berry their general manager and Executive Vice President, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Berry, at 32 years old becomes the youngest general manager in the NFL as well as one of a small number of African American general managers.

Pete Smith

What Does a Joe Woods Defense Look Like in Cleveland?

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to many candidates for their defensive coordinator vacancy including 49ers coach Joe Woods, so the question becomes what a Browns defense would look like under Woods.

Shawn Stevenson

Sunday General Manager Thoughts

As the Cleveland Browns are trying to determine who to hire for their general manager position, George Paton, the assistant general manger of the Minnesota Vikings, opted to take himself out of the running and the reactions have been... something.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire New Tight Ends Coach, Drew Petzing Who Some May Know

Browns have hired their new tight ends coach in Drew Petzing, a position they will look to get more out of.

BrandonLittle

Report: Vikings George Paton Pulls Name Out Of Consideration for Browns GM Job

One candidate for the Cleveland GM position has withdrawn his name of consideration, George Paton.

BrandonLittle

Report: Browns Meeting With Former Giants Coach Ben McAdoo, Fit Is Unknown

Ben McAdoo has made his way to Northeast Ohio per reports, unknown why for the time being, but could be have interest being on the staff.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt Pulled Over, Marijuana Found In The Car, Cited For Speeding

Cleveland Browns running back finds himself in trouble again with the police, this time just a speeding ticket, could have been worse.

BrandonLittle

Reports: Former Broncos OC Rich Scangarello Interviewing In Cleveland With Kevin Stefanski

Browns are meeting with Rich Scangarello to decide if he could be a fit with the new staff after parting ways with the Denver Broncos.

BrandonLittle

Three Small School Senior Bowl Prospects For the Browns

The Senior Bowl offers one of a few opportunities for smaller school prospects to show they are just as good, if not better, than players from bigger schools. As the Cleveland Browns look for prospects for the 2020 NFL Draft, three small school prospects stand out as potential fits.

Pete Smith

Report: Kevin Stefanski, Browns won't retain DBs Coach DeWayne Walker

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will not retain DeWayne Walker as the defensive backs coach. Walker interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles within the last week for the same position.

Pete Smith