Tommy Togiai Signs Rookie Deal With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with fourth round pick Tommy Togiai for his rookie deal.
Friday, fourth round rookie Tommy Togiai has signed his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns, leaving the top three picks left to get done.

The former Ohio State Buckeye will be competing among a group of young defensive tackles for snaps in the Browns defense. Able to play both nose and contribute from the three, Togiai will be competing for reps with second year defensive tackle, Jordan Elliott and fellow rookie Marvin Wilson out of Florida State.

Togiai did not play a ton for Ohio State. He was primed for a major role in his final year with the team, but a pandemic shortened season limited the team to eight games. Togiai missed the championship against Alabama due to a positive COVID-19 test.

A tremendous athlete, Togiai has a remarkable amount of potential, but between his age and experience level at such a physically demanding position, he may take some time to get properly acclimated and is able to really show just how good he can be in the NFL.

The Browns overhauled the interior of their defensive line this offseason and they are expecting big contributions from younger players to help round out the group. They added Malik Jackson and saw Larry Ogunjobi sign with the Cincinnati Bengals as well as releasing Sheldon Richardson. They also will get back Andrew Billings, who opted out of the 2020 season over concerns related to COVID-19.

The draft picks left to sign their rookie contracts for the Browns included corner Greg Newsome II, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, the team's top three picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.

